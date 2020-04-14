Black Panther 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Namor, And Everything We Know About The Sequel So Far

- Advertisement -

Marvel Studios created the entire world shout “Wakanda Forever!” When Black Panther hit theaters in February 2018, kicking off a spectacular series that has made the film among those highest-grossing movies of all time, with all the best reviews of any movie in Marvel’s cinematic universe. Disney is creating a sequel. Even though Black Panther 2 missed Marvel’s large Phase 4 reveal in Comic-Con International 2019, the movie was confirmed at Disney’s D23 conference a month later.

Bringing back manager and co-writer Ryan Coogler, along with star Chadwick Boseman at the role of T’Challa, Black Panther 2 (or whatever the film’s official name is going to end up being) will likely be put in a very different Marvel world than the original film, thanks to the events of both the first film and Avengers: Endgame. Disney shared when we could expect to watch T’Challa back and don’t hold your breath. It is going to be a while.

Black Panther 2 Release date:

Black Panther 2 will be the first movie in Marvel Studios’ Stage Five after Thor: Love and Thunder close out Stage Four. On stage, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige known as writer-director Ryan Coogler out at Disney’s 2019 D23 convention to confirm a release date that was May 6, 2022, for the movie.

Marvel Studios’ program was already packed with movies like Black Widow, The Eternals, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, also Thor: Love and Thunder, but release flaws created a series of MCU release date changes.

The fantastic news, however, is that Black Panther 2 — which isn’t the official title — will hardly be affected. In Disney’s D23 Expo, the movie has been awarded also the updated launch date, launch date, and also May 6, 2022, is two days May 8, 2022.

Marvel has not stated if Black Panther two is formally considered part of Phase 4 of the MCU or whether it is going to join Blade along with many others as part of Stage 5. Not that it really matters, naturally. We’re getting more Black Panther. For now, that is enough.

The Returning Cast of Black Panther 2:

Virtually all of the cast of Black Panther is expected to return for the sequel, with Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa top an ensemble that also contains Wakandan characters depicted by Lupita Nyong’o (Nakia), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Letitia Wright (Shuri), Winston Duke (M’Baku), and Daniel Kaluuya (W’Kabi). Martin Freeman can be expected to reprise his role as CIA agent Everett K. Ross.

A May 2018 report suggested that Black Panther actor Michael B. Jordan may also reprise his role in some kind, at the least as Erik Killmonger in the followup film.

Although Jordan’s personality was a favorite one, his (spoiler warning) terminal illness at the conclusion of the first film suggests that audiences have seen the end of his story arc. Of course, often it takes more than death to keep a down character into a comic book movie.

WHO IS WRITING AND DIRECTING BLACK PANTHER 2 ?

In October 2018, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Ryan Coogler will return to direct the Black Panther sequel. According to THR’s report, Coogler had begun working on the script (as of April 2019, that is) in the hopes of starting production in late 2019 or early 2020.

Marvel Studios confirmed Coogler’s participation throughout Disney convention in August 2019.

WHAT IS THE PLOT OF BLACK PANTHER 2 ?

No plot details about Black Panther 2 are known at this time, but after Endgame, we could make some major guesses.

Black Panther 2 will need to address the occasions of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, especially since much of the action in the former movie occurred in T’Challa’s home state of Wakanda. T’Challa and Shuri both perished in Thanos’ Decimation, so the Wakandan leadership must have struggled for its five-year gap between Infinity War and Endgame.

When we see T’Challa and Shuri at the conclusion of Endgame, they’re standing on a balcony at the palace, looking out at Wakanda with his or her mom. But the politics will not be quite as simple by Black Panther two, right? Keep in mind that the sequel won’t be out for nearly three years. Additionally, it is possible that the film could ignore Endgame entirely and basically fast-forward to another conflict in real-time.

We can expect the area of Black Panther to expand moving ahead regardless. The film’s end saw T’Challa opening the boundaries of Wakanda, ending a very long chapter in the history of the nation as an isolated country. This will factor into the sequel and it may imply a more global narrative in addition to new characters.