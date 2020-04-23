Home Corona Microsoft Founder Bill Gates Appreciates Indian PM Modi's Leadership in Fighting With...
Microsoft Founder Bill Gates Appreciates Indian PM Modi’s Leadership in Fighting With COVID-19 Pandemic in India

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
Microsoft Founder and Software king Bill Gates has written to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in handling the COVID-19 pandemic, admiring his direction, government sources said on Wednesday.

According to officials,” Gates, in a letter to Modi, said he was glad that the government is completely using its exceptional electronic skills in its COVID-19 response, and it has launched the’Aarogya Setu’ app for coronavirus monitoring, contact tracing, and to connect individuals to health services.

“We commend your leadership and the proactive steps you and your government have chosen to flatten the curve of the COVID-19 infection rate in India,” Gates was quoted as saying in the letter.

He hailed the Modi administration’s steps in fighting COVID-19 such as embracing a federal lockdown, expanding concentrated testing to identify hotspots for isolation, quarantining, and care, and significantly raising health costs to strengthen the health system response and promoting Research and Development and electronic invention.

“Grateful to see that you’re trying to balance public health imperatives together with the requirement to ensure adequate social security for many Indians,” officials quoted the Gates Foundation co-chair as stating.

Cases spanned the 20,000-mark on Wednesday in India however, the government has stated the rate of transmission is slowing as a result of the lockdown that started on March 25 and set up until at least.

The”doubling rate” – that the number of times it takes illnesses to multiply by 2 – had climbed to 7.5 months, up from 3.4 days before the lockdown, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

Wife Melinda Gates and Bill Gates, who heads one of the world’s largest philanthropic foundations that have made health care an integral focus on its work has been one of the most active participants in the response.

Microsoft Founder Bill Gates Appreciates Indian PM Modi's Leadership in Fighting With COVID-19 Pandemic in India

