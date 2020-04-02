Bihar Board Matric Result 2020 Live Updates: How to check Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 Online

- Advertisement -

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates (BSEB Matric Result 2020 Date) Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 Date Time Live Updates: Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 will be announced online on the official website of BSEB biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. When will BSSB 10th result 2020 come? Please tell that Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) BSEB Bihar Board will announce the 10th result 2020 in the third week of April on biharboardonline.com or biharboard.online. Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2020 (BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 Kab Aayega) is likely to be announced between April 14 and April 20. According to BSEB President Anand Kishore, in the third week of April 2020, Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2020 will be released along with the marksheet.

On 2 April 2020 on Thursday, Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) spokesperson Rajiv Dwivedi said that the evaluation process of class 10 answer sheets was stalled due to the outbreak of coronavirus and lockdown in the country, allowing the evaluators to check the answer sheets from their home It is not possible to give. In such a situation, it can be said that the Bihar Board will not declare the results of class 10 until the lockdown ends. The evaluation process of answer sheets of Bihar Board 10th Examination will start only after the lockdown in the country is over. For Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 will be declared only after 14 April.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates: Important information related to Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 Date

We will update the direct link of Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 Online Check on this page after the declaration of the result. Matric students are requested to refresh this page at regular intervals. After the Bihar Board 12th Result 2020 was released, some websites were recently getting news about the 10th Result 2020 release, due to which students started checking the results on the official websites. After this, the officials also explained about the Bihar Board 10th Examination Results 2020, explaining the problem of the students. He said that the Bihar Board has not yet declared the 10th result 2020.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates: Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 will be released by Bihar School Examination Committee (Bihar Board) as per name and roll number wise. Students will be able to check Bihar Board Patna BSEB matric 10th result 2020 online by entering their name and roll number. On this page of Career India Hindi, after the declaration of Bihar Board 10th result 2020, a direct link will be given to check BSSB 10th result 2020 online, with the help of which students can get all the updates including the Bihar Board Matric Result 2020 declared date, marksheet. Therefore, to check the BSEB Matric Result 2020, the student should save or bookmark this page.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 Date And Time: When will Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 come?

BSEB Matric Result 2020 will be available on the Bihar Board site soon. Students who appeared for the Bihar Matriculation Exam 2020 can check the Bihar Board 10th online result 2020 from the official website of the BSEB Board. Students who are waiting for Bihar 10th result 2020 will have to wait for few more days. Because there is a lockdown in entire India including Bihar due to coronavirus, due to which the evaluation process of Bihar Board Matriculation Exam 2020 will start soon. Bihar Board can release the 10th result 2020 anytime after the BSEB Matriculation 2020 assessment process is completed.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 Check Online: How to check Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 online?

To download Bihar Board Class 12th exam result, students have to follow the following steps:

1. First of all visit the official website of Bihar Board link biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

2. On the homepage, you have to click on the result tab at the top, when you click on it, a new page will open on the screen.

3. Here you have to go to the Bihar Board Matric Result Section and click on the Bihar Board Tenth Result 2020 link.

4. Now you have to enter login credentials and click on the submit button.

5. Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 / Scorecard / Provisional Mark Sheet PDF will open, check all details. In the end, students download the Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 Provisional Mark Sheet and take a print out.