Bihar Board Matric Exam result 2020: It may take some time to get the results of Bihar Board Matriculation Results 2020

By- Vikash Kumar
Bihar Board Matric Exam result 2020: The result of Bihar Board Matriculation Results 2020 may take some time to come. The reason for this is that the lockdown continues till April 14 due to Coronavirus infection across the country and the evaluation of matriculation copies has not been completed yet. In such a situation, it is expected that there will be some relief in the lockdown on April 14 with some conditions, after which the evaluation work will start and the result will come by the last week of this month or the first week of May.

According to the information, even if the evaluation of the copies of the Bihar Board started at the end of the lockdown, it would take at least 10 to 15 days to release the results of the Bihar Board. Therefore, even if the evaluation of copies begins after lockdown, the results are expected to be released in late April or early May. It is being said that only 25 percent of the copies have to be evaluated, which will be done fast as soon as the lockdown ends.

Explain that the valuation of 75 percent of the copies of the Bihar Board has been completed. 25% of the copies are yet to be evaluated. After this, physical verification of copies and toppers of the Bihar Board will also be done. After that, the examination results will be extracted. Overall, it will take 10 to 15 days to declare a copy check and result.

Last year, Bihar Board matriculation results were released in the first week of April itself. This time there is a lockdown till 14 April to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection and from 21 March the work of evaluation of copies of Bihar Board matriculation is closed.

Vikash Kumar
