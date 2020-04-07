Home Education Bihar Board Class 10th Exam Result 2020 LIVE Update: Bihar Board 10th...
Bihar Board Class 10th Exam Result 2020 LIVE Update: Bihar Board 10th Result, biharborardonline.in Here is the direct link to check online

By- Vikash Kumar
The wait for the students waiting for the Bihar board 10th result may be over soon. Bihar Board can release the result as soon as the lockdown ends. Now Bihar Board has to release only the result of 10th, the board has already released the result of 12th, so the entire focus is now on the 10th result. After completion of the board examinations, the BSEB also started the evaluation process for matriculation students, which is currently being completed in the advance stages. Therefore, there is a possibility that Bihar 10th result can be released in April.

According to the information, even if the evaluation of the copies of the Bihar Board started at the end of the lockdown, it would take at least 10 to 15 days for the Bihar Board to release its results. Therefore, even if the evaluation of copies begins after lockdown, the results are expected to be released in late April or early May. It is being said that only 25 percent of the copies have to be evaluated, which will be done fast as soon as the lockdown ends.

Explain that the valuation of 75 percent of the copies of the Bihar Board has been completed. 25% of the copies are yet to be evaluated. After this, physical verification of copies and toppers of the Bihar Board will also be done. After that, the examination results will be extracted. Overall, it will take 10 to 15 days to declare a copy check and result.

Last year, Bihar Board matriculation results were released in the first week of April itself. This time there is a lockdown till 14 April to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection and from 21 March the work of evaluation of copies of Bihar Board matriculation is closed. 

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates: Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 will be released by Bihar School Examination Committee (Bihar Board) as per name and roll number wise. Students will be able to check Bihar Board Patna BSEB matric 10th result 2020 online by entering their name and roll number. On this page of Career India Hindi, after the declaration 

of Bihar Board 10th result 2020, a direct link will be given to check 

BSSB 10th result 2020 online, with the help of which students can get all the updates including the Bihar Board Matric Result 2020 declared date, marksheet. Therefore, to check the BSEB Matric Result 2020, the student should save or bookmark this page.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 Date And Time: When will Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 come?

BSEB Matric Result 2020 will be available on the Bihar Board site soon. Students who appeared for the Bihar Matriculation Exam 2020 can check the Bihar Board 10th online result 2020 from the official website of the BSEB Board. Students who are waiting for Bihar 10th result 2020 will have to wait for few more days. Because there is a lockdown in entire India including Bihar due to coronavirus, due to which the evaluation process of Bihar Board Matriculation Exam 2020 will start soon. Bihar Board can release the 10th result 2020 anytime after the BSEB Matriculation 2020 assessment process is completed.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 Check Online: How to check Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 online?

To download Bihar Board Class 12th exam result, students have to follow the following steps: 

1. First of all visit the official website of Bihar Board link biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. 

2. On the homepage, you have to click on the result tab at the top, when you click on it, a new page will open on the screen. 

3. Here you have to go to the Bihar Board Matric Result Section and click on the Bihar Board Tenth Result 2020 link. 

4. Now you have to enter login credentials and click on the submit button. 

5. Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 / Scorecard / Provisional Mark Sheet PDF will open, check all details. In the end, students download the Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 Provisional Mark Sheet and take a print out.

