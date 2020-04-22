Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2020: Bihar Board 10th Results Soon, Know How To Check

- Advertisement -

The evaluation of the copies of the matriculation of the Bihar Board started from March 7 and the work was to be finished by March 25. First, due to the teachers’ strike and then the lockdown, the work of checking the copies went on. According to the earlier schedule, the work of checking the remaining copies of the 10th was to start from April 15, but after the Prime Minister’s address, the lockdown period has now increased to 03 May. In such a situation, it seems difficult that the results can be released in April. However, the board has not yet released any official information.

After the release of the results of the 12th, there was news on the release of 10th results on some websites. Such reports may confuse and upset the students. So students should beware of these fake news. Bihar Education Board (BSEB) will release the result of the 10th exam on its official website www.biharboard.ac.in. The examination was conducted in two sessions. The morning session was held from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and the afternoon shift from 1.45 pm to 4.30 pm.