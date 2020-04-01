Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: This information was given regarding the release of Bihar Board Matric Result 2020

- Advertisement -

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 Date, BSEB 10th Matric Result 2020 Date: After the release of the results of the 12th, there was news about the recent release of 10th results on some websites. Officials have subsequently informed about the Bihar Board 10th exam result.

Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2020 Date LIVE Updates: Bihar School Examination Board (Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB) has released the results of Bihar Board 12th Class Examination on the official website, now to the 10th class students. Eagerly awaiting your results. The results will be released on the official websites of Bihar Board biharboard.ac.in, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and biharboardonline.com. But officially no information has been given on the date of uploading the result yet. After the release of the results of the 12th, there was news on some websites about the recent release of the results of the 10th, due to which the students started checking the results on the official websites and there was confusion. After which the officials also understood the problem of the students and have given information about the Bihar Board 10th exam result.

According to officials, the BSEB Bihar Board Class 10th result 2020 will not be released before the 21-day lockdown period as the evaluation process is not yet complete. The result was delayed due to the process of checking the copies of the exam for the 10th. According to media reports, about 60 percent of the 10th exam papers have been checked. After the lockdown is over, the work of checking the remaining copies will be completed soon.

Let us know that, last year Bihar Board 10th result was released on 31 March 2019. In 2019, the board released 12th and 10th results simultaneously. However, this year the board had already released the results of the 12th but the results of 10th have not yet been released due to Corona virus Kovid-19 epidemic in the country.