Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Delay in Bihar Matriculation Results Due to Increased Lockdown.

By- Anoj Kumar
Bihar 10th Result 2020: Students waiting for Bihar matriculation examination results are not seen to wait. While the 21-day lock-down period going on across the country is going to end tomorrow on April 14, on the other hand, in view of new cases of infections being reported continuously in various states including Bihar, the lock-down should be 30. There seems to be a complete possibility to be extended by April 2020. In such a situation, the declaration of results of Bihar Board’s 10th examinations will not be announced before May.

According to the final information released by the Bihar board, the work of evaluation of answer sheets of the 10th exam was first banned till 31 March and then till 14 April. The work of the evaluation of copies of the board started on 7 March.

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) chairman K Anand Kishore has said that if the lock-down period is extended, the examination of copies of the 10th board examination will start only after April 30. However, the notification has not yet been issued by the state government to increase the lockdown.

In such a situation, the question arises whether the examination of copies of Bihar 10th Board Examination 2020 will start from April 15 (after the end of the current period of lock-down) or after the lock-down is extended till April 30. The situation is not yet clear on this, which depends only on the announcement of increasing the lockdown.

At the same time, it is believed that if the evaluation of the copies starts from April 15 or from May 1, then it will take 10-12 days. In such a situation, the announcement of Bihar Matric Result 2020 will be released in the second week of May only if the lock increases.

All such students, who are waiting for the 10th board exam result 2020, visit the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in from time to time for any decision of the board about the release of their results and mark sheets. should remain.

Note– Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 Date, BSEB 10th Matric Result 2020 Date, Sarkari India Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Students who appeared in the examination have their results biharboardonline.in, bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboard.ac.in, You will be able to check by visiting bsebinteredu.in and indiaresults.com.

Anoj Kumar

No cases of corona infection in 28 districts, BSEB Bihar Board 10th copies may be evaluated from April 15
