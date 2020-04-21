Home Education Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2020: Bihar Board 10th Result, know when...
EducationExamResult

Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2020: Bihar Board 10th Result, know when will be released

By- Vikash Kumar
- Advertisement -

The evaluation of the copies of the matriculation of Bihar Board started from March 7 and the work was to be finished by March 25. First, due to the teachers’ strike and then the lockdown, the work of checking the copies went on. According to the earlier schedule, the work of checking the remaining copies of 10th was to start from April 15, but after the Prime Minister’s address, the lockdown period has now increased to 03 May. In such a situation, it seems difficult that the results can be released in the month of April. However, the board has not yet released any official information.

Also Read:   CBSE Result 2020: Check here CBSE Result 2020 for Classes 9th, 10th, 11th, and 12th

After the release of the results of the 12th, there was news on the release of 10th results on some websites. Such reports may confuse and upset the students. So students should beware of these fake news. Bihar Education Board (BSEB) will release the result of the 10th exam on its official website www.biharboard.ac.in. The examination was conducted in two sessions. The morning session was held from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and the afternoon shift from 1.45 pm to 4.30 pm.

Also Read:   Rajasthan Board Exam Time Table 2020: The RBSE 10th Board Exam 2020 dates have been released, cheak here

Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Why there is a delay in 10th result

- Advertisement -

The lockdown is in force in the country, due to which the evaluation of Bihar 10th examination papers has been stopped and there may be a delay in the release of the 10th results of Bihar Board 2020.

Also Read:   Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Delay in Bihar Matriculation Results Due to Increased Lockdown.
- Advertisement -
Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

Must Read

WhatsApp Tips & Tricks: You Can Send Messages Like This Without Saving The Number, These Are 3 Ways

Technology Vikash Kumar -
Facebook's instant messaging app WhatsApp is a very popular platform to stay connected or say connected. At the moment when Lockdown 2.0 is implemented...
Read more

These 6 New Features Will Soon Come On WhatsApp, Know The Necessary Details Related To Them

Technology Vikash Kumar -
Facebook's instant messaging app WhatsApp is a very popular platform to stay connected to each other. WhatsApp adds new features to the app from...
Read more

RRB NTPC 2020 Exam Date, Admit Card Live Updates: RRB NTPC admit card is waiting, first make these preparations

Education Vikash Kumar -
 NTPC 2020 Exam Date, Admit Card, Sarkari Result 2020, Sarkari Naukri Job 2020 Live Latest Updates: The Railway Recruitment Board had sought applications under the...
Read more

CBSE Board Class 10th And 12th Remaining Exam Date 2020: 10th, 12th board results will be given without promotion to exam next class

Education Vikash Kumar -
CBSE board examinations were going on that the Coronavirus came in the middle. This led to a lockdown across the country. Due to the...
Read more

Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2020: Bihar Board 10th Result, know when will be released

Education Vikash Kumar -
The evaluation of the copies of the matriculation of Bihar Board started from March 7 and the work was to be finished by March...
Read more

Google Pixel 4a price leak, will compete with iphone SE 2020

Technology Vikash Kumar -
New Delhi, Tech Desk. News has been coming about Google's upcoming smartphone Pixel 4a for quite some time. This smartphone was to be introduced...
Read more

Halo Infinite: Release Date, Trailer, and Latest Updates

Gaming Vikash Kumar -
This season, halo Infinite, the match of the super Halo franchise, is set to launch. There's been refused though there were speculations that the...
Read more

Diablo 4: Here Are All The Latest Updates Included And The Expected Release Date

Gaming Vikash Kumar -
Along with classes, the trailer, and insight of the game, Blizzard has announced Diablo 4 In 2019 BlizzCon occasions. This sport sequence is directed...
Read more

The Boys Season 2: When Will The New Season Land On Amazon Prime? Know Here

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
Amazon's The Boys turned their superhero archetype in their head. Based on the eponymous comic series by Garth Ennis and Derrick Robertson, the show is...
Read more

Star Trek Discovery Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Which Is The Best Fan Theory Over Internet?

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
The first and second installments of the Star Trek: Discovery are hits among the lovers. The manufacturers have opted to start the ship for...
Read more
© World Top Trend