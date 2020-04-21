Home Education Bihar board 10th results 2020: Bihar Board 10th Result Will Be Announced...
EducationResult

Bihar board 10th results 2020: Bihar Board 10th Result Will Be Announced In The First Or Second Week Of May

By- Vikash Kumar
- Advertisement -

Bihar Board 10th result 2020: If the lockdown is not extended after May 3, the Bihar Board 10th Result (BSEB Bihar Board Matric Result 2020) will be declared in the first or second week of May. Bihar Board School Examination Committee (Bihar Board – BSEB) Chairman Anand Kishore said that the board will release the matriculation results soon after the lockdown is over. Since 75 percent of the evaluation work has been done, it will take us only three to four days to complete the further process. He said that if the lockdown is not extended further, the Bihar Board 10th result will be released on or about May 10.

Also Read:   Tripura Civil Services Exam: Pre Exam Schedule Announced, Candidates Check

Let us tell you that Bihar Board has postponed the evaluation work of the answer sheets of the matriculation examination till 3 May. The evaluation work of the answer sheets of the first matriculation examination was postponed to 14 April. Since the lockdown has been extended, the evaluation will be started after May 3. Information about this has been given to all District Education Officers and Center Directors through a letter.

- Advertisement -

The Bihar board official said, “Marks of answer sheets were being checked as well as inserted into the software before the nationwide lockdown was announced.”

Also Read:   Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: 10th results declared before May

However, the BSEB President has not given any fixed date for the matriculation result. He said that when the evaluation work of answer sheets, copies of toppers and their video calls will complete the physical verification work, then it will be told about it.

Also Read:   SSLC and PUC examinations postponed, know when the exam will be done now
- Advertisement -
Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

Must Read

Diablo 4: Here Are All The Latest Updates Included And The Expected Release Date

Gaming Vikash Kumar -
Along with classes, the trailer, and insight of the game, Blizzard has announced Diablo 4 In 2019 BlizzCon occasions. This sport sequence is directed...
Read more

The Boys Season 2: When Will The New Season Land On Amazon Prime? Know Here

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
Amazon's The Boys turned their superhero archetype in their head. Based on the eponymous comic series by Garth Ennis and Derrick Robertson, the show is...
Read more

Star Trek Discovery Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Which Is The Best Fan Theory Over Internet?

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
The first and second installments of the Star Trek: Discovery are hits among the lovers. The manufacturers have opted to start the ship for...
Read more

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Has The CW Series Been Cancelled or Renewed for Season 9? Release Date, Renewal Status, Cast, and Trailer

Entertainment Anoj Kumar -
The Vampire Diaries completed eight seasons, together with the eighth season finish in March 2017 and launch in October 2016. It had been released...
Read more

Lord Of The Rings: What Is Known About Prime Videos TV Show?

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
Far from two years have passed, despite the achievement of the Hobbit series, J.R.R. Tolkien's fantasy movies, either in silver or on television, are...
Read more

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier: Will It Really Be Arriving In August?

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' is a Disney+ Series Created by Malcolm Spellman, which Will Be goaded by Marvel Comics Sam Wilson's figures...
Read more

Here’s Everything We Know About Season 4 Of Ozark So Far

Netflix Vikash Kumar -
There is no easy way out for the money-laundering Byrde household on Ozark. The Netflix crime thriller about a Chicago family forced to move...
Read more

A Discovery of Witches Season 2: Release Date, Cast And All The Latest News

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
A Discovery of Witches is all set for a brand-new season. This British television show is based on the All Souls trilogy created by...
Read more

Westworld Season 3, Episode 6 review: All hail Charlotte Hale — Tessa Thompson is the MVP of ‘Decoherence’

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
Which brings us to the more consequential Dolores backup -- Charlotte -- the story of whose is the most exciting part of this episode....
Read more

Facebook Shared COVID-19 Symptom Maps and Expanding Survey Worldwide to Support Predict Disease Spread

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Facebook awakened with Carnegie Mellon University to study individuals about potential coronavirus symptoms they may be demonstrating.
Also Read:   Bihar Board 10th result 2020: No cases of corona infection in 28 districts, BSEB Bihar Board 10th copies may be evaluated from April 15
Facebook is utilizing this data to make heat...
Read more
© World Top Trend