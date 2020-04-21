Bihar board 10th results 2020: Bihar Board 10th Result Will Be Announced In The First Or Second Week Of May

- Advertisement -

Bihar Board 10th result 2020: If the lockdown is not extended after May 3, the Bihar Board 10th Result (BSEB Bihar Board Matric Result 2020) will be declared in the first or second week of May. Bihar Board School Examination Committee (Bihar Board – BSEB) Chairman Anand Kishore said that the board will release the matriculation results soon after the lockdown is over. Since 75 percent of the evaluation work has been done, it will take us only three to four days to complete the further process. He said that if the lockdown is not extended further, the Bihar Board 10th result will be released on or about May 10.

Let us tell you that Bihar Board has postponed the evaluation work of the answer sheets of the matriculation examination till 3 May. The evaluation work of the answer sheets of the first matriculation examination was postponed to 14 April. Since the lockdown has been extended, the evaluation will be started after May 3. Information about this has been given to all District Education Officers and Center Directors through a letter.

- Advertisement -

The Bihar board official said, “Marks of answer sheets were being checked as well as inserted into the software before the nationwide lockdown was announced.”

However, the BSEB President has not given any fixed date for the matriculation result. He said that when the evaluation work of answer sheets, copies of toppers and their video calls will complete the physical verification work, then it will be told about it.