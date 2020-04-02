Home Education Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 (When will be announced) BSEB Matric Result...
Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 (When will be announced) BSEB Matric Result 2020 at biharboard.online

By- Vikash Kumar
Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 test online BSEB Matric Result 2020 Date & Time at biharboard.online. Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce that the BSEB 10th Result 2020 in the first week of April 2020 at biharboardonline.com biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and biharboard.online. As per official jurisdiction of BSEB will launch Class 10th Result with mark sheet at the very first week of April 2020. We will upgrade the direct links to this article. The pupils are requested to refresh this page at a regular interval.

Bihar Board 10th Result Date 2020

As per official reports, Bihar board 10th Class outcome 2020 is expected to be declared in the first week of April 2020. However, because of Coronavirus lockdown, BSEB Matric Result 2020 may get postponed.

How To Check Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 Online?

  • visit the BSEB official website i.e. biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
  • Search the BSEB Matric Result 2020 link.
  • It will redirected to New website.
  • This webpage will ask for details like Roll no./ Roll code and Captcha
  • After filling the correct details hit on submit button.
  • You Bihar Board 10th Mark sheet 2020 will be open on the screen.
  • Take a print out.
Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Evaluation of answer books will be done after April 14, Bihar board released an update
