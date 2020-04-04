Home Education Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 (When will be announced) BSEB Matric Result...
EducationResult

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 (When will be announced) BSEB Matric Result 2020 at biharboard.online

By- Vikash Kumar
Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 check online BSEB Matric Result 2020 Date & Time at biharboard.online.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: As you all will know that the Class 10 examination of Bihar Board has ended. Candidates will now be eagerly waiting for their results for the Bihar Board 10th Result 2020. Bihar School Examination Board conducts 10th, 12th examinations in Bihar and announces the results. Let me tell you that through the press conference on 6 April in the year 2019, the result of Bihar Board was declared. This time around 6 lakh candidates took part in the Class 10 of Bihar Board. Last year, Savan Raj Bharti topped the Bihar Board Class X board examination in the entire state.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020

The Bihar Board Class X examination was held from 17 February 2020 to 24 February and Class 10 board copies will be evaluated from 5 March. Candidates should note that your result will be released on the official website of Bihar Board. We have provided the details of the website below. Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 will be released by the first week of April. We will tell you through our article that how you can see the result sitting at home and read our article to know the information related to the result.

Other official website to see Bihar board class 10th result –

We have given you three links to see the results of Bihar Board Class X, you can see the results of the Bihar Board’s Class 10 results from any link only.

  • biharboard.online
  • bssebssresult.com
  • biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
How to check BSEB Bihar Board 10th result

Bihar board 10th exam is over and now all of you will be waiting for your result, for this you will have to know how to see the result online, for this we are telling you some easy ways. How to see the result of Bihar Board Class X, we are giving you some easy steps below: If you are also a candidate of Bihar Board, then you follow our given steps.

  1. To get the result of Bihar Board Class 10, you must first go to the official website of Bihar Board, after which a home page will open in front of you.
  2. Now the candidate has to go to the result section present on the home page. As described in the photo below.
  3. On going to the result section, you will try 5 options in front of you, you have to click on class 10 result.
  4. After clicking on the 10th result, a new page will open on your screen. Here you will get the link for class 10 result 2020, the candidate has to click on the 10th result link.
  5. After that a form will open in front of the candidate. Here you have to enter your roll number and roll code, and search or the candidate should enter his name and click on search.
  6. Now your result will open in front of you, in this you can see your roll number personal information and the number obtained in all subjects and you have passed from the angle C category. Also, after this you download your result or print it out.
    BSEB Matric Result 2020
BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result

So friends, in this way you can easily see your Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 in just a few minutes, to get the information related to the result, you are staying with us, you will be provided the latest information of the result here as well as BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result. Result link will also be given here if announced.

Note: When the Bihar Board releases the result, the candidate can see his result on the home page of the official website. By logging the roll number on the home page, the candidate will get the result.

Information – If the result of the Bihar board is not released, if the result of a candidate does not open, then the candidate should not get upset because on that day many candidates search their results on the website, so that the website runs very slowly, this will not cause any result in your result. .

Check result of BSEB 10th Result 2020 through SMS

Defeat Class 10 candidates can also see their results through SMS. Many candidates will know this, but some candidates will not know the method of this, we will tell you that this is a very easy method. To see the result through SMS, you must have a phone, no matter what the phone is. You have to write your roll number in your inbox and send it to 56263. After this, all the details of your result will come in your phone. We are telling you the format below
Type in the message Bihar 10 <space> roll number and send it to 56263

Bihar Board Class 10 Compartment

After the result of Bihar Board Class 10 2020, if any student fails in any subject, then the student or student is given compartment facility so that they get one more chance to pass and 1 year of the students getting worse. You can apply for compartment facility only when your result is received. Bihar School Examination Board conducts student compartment examinations. You can also apply for this online, which you can also do from the official website of Bihar Board and to apply offline, you can apply from the same school in which the candidate studied.

Bihar Board 10th Copy Re-check

After the result of Bihar Board Class 10 results, if any student or student feels that they have not received the result according to their hard work, then they can give their copy for re-checking, many times it happens that the student or For this, there is a mistake in giving marks to the student, for this, the Bihar Board allows to re-check the copy, for this, the candidate can apply only after the result is released.

The application for re-check is done in offline mode, for this you can apply from your school. Necessary documents will be required to apply and you will have to pay Rs. 500 per subject fee to apply. After this, your new result will be verified and tried. Re-check result can be seen on the official website of Bihar Board. And can also see in his school.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 (When will be announced) BSEB Matric Result 2020 at biharboard.online

Bihar Board 10th result 2020: Bihar Board Class 10 exam results will be declared after the lockdown
