Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 (When will be announced) BSEB Matric Result 2020 at biharboard.online

- Advertisement -

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 check online BSEB Matric Result 2020 Date & Time at biharboard.online. Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the BSEB 10th Result 2020 in the first week of April 2020 at biharboardonline.com biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and biharboard.online. As per official authority of BSEB will release Class 10th Result with mark sheet in the first week of April 2020. We will update the direct links on this post after the result announcement. The Matric students are requested to refresh this page in regular interval.

Check Bihar 10th 2020 Result Here at bsebresult.online

BSEB Update on 02.04.2020 – Answer boards of Bihar Board Matric (10) will now be evaluated only after 14 April 2020. The chairman of the Bihar board said that about 75 percent of the tenth answer books have been checked. As soon as the lockdown opens, Bihar Board will declare the results of Bihar Annual Secondary Examination 2020 before April 20.

Bihar Board 10th Result Date 2020

As per official reports board Class outcome 2020 is expected to be declared in the first week of April 2020. However, due to Coronavirus lockdown BSEB Matric Result 2020 might get postponed.

Bihar BSEB Matric Result 2020 Title Wise

BSEB Matric Result will be declared by the Bihar college examination board Patna. Wise and Name wise. You can find may third party website which releases Bihar plank 10th result Search by Title centers to its own websites www.indiaresults.com is one of them. The students just need to provide the Student Name and Father/mother Name to get the Bihar 10th Result 2020.