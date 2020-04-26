Home Education Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Wait Done! Bihar Board's 10th Result Can...
EducationResult

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Wait Done! Bihar Board's 10th Result Can Be Released On This Day

By- Vikash Kumar
If you are a student of Bihar Board’s 10, then at this time many questions are coming up in your mind regarding your result. One question is when will the 10th board result finally come.

Let us come to the answer to your question today.

The coronavirus has resulted in a lockdown across the country. In such a situation, all educational institutions are closed, due to which all the copies of Bihar Board 10th have not been checked yet.

75% copy has been verified

Bihar Board Chairman Anand Kishore told that about 75% of the copies have been checked before the lockdown. All the sold copies will be fully checked in 3 to 4 days but the lockdown needs to be opened for that. The lockdown period imposed by PM Modi will complete on 3 May. After which the remaining copies will be able to be checked and the result can be issued by May 10.

Also Read:   Bihar Board 10th result 2020: Bihar Board Class 10 exam results will be announced after the lockdown
Also Read:   BSEB 10th Result 2020: BSEB 10th Result will be released soon

After the result is released, all the students and students can also check their results on the official website of Bihar Board http://biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in/.

Check results from these 4 steps

Step 1 – First click on the board result link of the official website of Bihar Board biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in/inter-result

Step 2 – Next, click on the link of Bihar Board Inter Result 2020.

Step 3 – After the result page opens, fill your roll number and the information given.

Step 4 – After this, you will be able to check the result.

