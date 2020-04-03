Home Education Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Results will come by the end of...
EducationResult

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Results will come by the end of April, check this way

By- Vikash Kumar
- Advertisement -

Bihar Secondary Education Board (BSEB) conducted the 10th board examination in February. Students who appeared in the exam are now eagerly waiting for the result. According to the information, the board will release the result of class 10th on the official website soon.

Bihar Board has recently given information on its social media platform to inform students that due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the evaluation process of answer books has been delayed until April 14.

The official notification of the board states that due to the outbreak of COVID19 and the lockdown imposed across the country, the evaluation of answer sheets has been halted till April 14, 2020. This is the day when it can be extended. Anand Kishore, Secretary, Bihar Board of Secondary Education, BSEB, has informed the students that now the assessment will be started after the above date. According to the information given by the sources, the date on which the candidates are waiting for the results, they may be late. The reason for this is that the evaluation of copies has been delayed, so the results will not be released before the end of April.

Also Read:   Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: BSEB to Announce Matric Results This Week

Explain that even before that the process of evaluation of the answer book was postponed till 31 March. Then there was a huge increase in the cases of coronavirus in India, due to which the Government of India had to decide the complete lockdown of 21 days.

Also Read:   Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 (When will be announced) BSEB Matric Result 2020 at biharboard.online

Earlier, the MHRD and the previous advisors of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had said that no crowd should be gathered, for example, educational institutions had banned any kind of organizing, etc. But in lockdown, everything was completely closed. Now no citizen is allowed to report at their workplaces except the necessary service officer or some special people. Due to this, the board is bound to delay the evaluation process of the copies.

Also Read:   Bihar Board 10th result 2020: Bihar Board Class 10 exam results will be announced after the lockdown

Please tell that Bihar Board released the results of class 12 on March 24, 2020. These results were released in record time. Now, however, students of class X will have to wait for their results till the end of April as the assessment will start only after April 15, 2020.

BSEB Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2020: How to check

Step 1- First go to the Bihar Board official website biharboardonline.com.

Step 2 – Click on the ‘Results’ link.

Step 3- Click on ‘Class X results’.

Step 4- Fill in the requested information.

Step 5 – Passed or failed, the result will be on your screen.

Also Read:   CBSE 10th result 2020: CBSE 10th result 2020 will be announced in first week of May

Step 6- Don’t forget to take a printout for future.

- Advertisement -
Also Read:   Bihar Board Matric Result 2020 Live Updates: How to check Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 Online
Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

Must Read

CBSE 10th and 12th Board Exam 2020: CBSE Board will be holding the pending exams of only for 29 Key Subjects

Education Vikash Kumar -
CBSE 10th and 12th Board Exam 2020 Update: CBSE Board will be holding the pending examinations of CBSE Board Exam 2020 just for 29...
Read more

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Plot, Release Date, Changes Made To Place, The Way Tommy Shelby’s Plan Didn’t Work Out

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Peaky Blinders is a phenomenal show and among the most popular on Netflix right now. It's famed for its historical accuracy, its narrative and the...
Read more

UP Board 10th result 2020 and 12th result 2020: UPMSP issued this notice for passing fake circular to all students of UP board 10th...

Education Vikash Kumar -
Not only CBSE but many fake messages regarding the UP board exam and results are also going viral. Last month, due to Coronavirus infection...
Read more

Apple Has Informed Employees : Apple Stores Will Remain Closed In The United State Until Early May 

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Apple has advised employees that its stores in the united states will stay closed until at 'May'. In a memo sent to employees, acquired by...
Read more

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Results will come by the end of April, check this way

Education Vikash Kumar -
Bihar Secondary Education Board (BSEB) conducted the 10th board examination in February. Students who appeared in the exam are now eagerly waiting for the...
Read more

Temperature Tests are begun by amazon For warehouse employees as spreads that are coronavirus

Corona Vikash Kumar -
It has already hired 80,000 of its intended 100,000 new workers Amazon on Thursday introduced an extensive collection of new steps to secure its...
Read more

Bihar Board 10th result 2020: Bihar Board Class 10 exam results will be declared after the lockdown

Education Vikash Kumar -
Bihar Board Class 10 examination results will be announced after the lockdown enforced in the national outbreak because of Coronavirus finishes. Class 10 answer...
Read more

Here is everything we know about the Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus

Technology Vikash Kumar -
The Samsung Galaxy Buds + seems a good deal like the Galaxy Buds but improvements in regions that are key make them a better...
Read more

Garmin Connect : How To Use It ? We Will Give You All Information About Garmin Connect

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Garmin Connect is a platform that's about assisting you to remain providing you with methods or keep closer tabs on your wellbeing.
Also Read:   2020 Bihar Board 10th Result date may a delay in the result announcement due to COVID-19
As soon as...
Read more

New Justice League Images Tease Martian Manhunter Reveal in Snyder Cut

Hollywood Naveen Yadav -
New Justice League Snyder Cut images tease the supposed Introduction of Martian Manhunter from the DCEU. Bits and pieces of advice regarding director Zack...
Read more
© World Top Trend