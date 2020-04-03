Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Results will come by the end of April, check this way

- Advertisement -

Bihar Secondary Education Board (BSEB) conducted the 10th board examination in February. Students who appeared in the exam are now eagerly waiting for the result. According to the information, the board will release the result of class 10th on the official website soon.

Bihar Board has recently given information on its social media platform to inform students that due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the evaluation process of answer books has been delayed until April 14.

The official notification of the board states that due to the outbreak of COVID19 and the lockdown imposed across the country, the evaluation of answer sheets has been halted till April 14, 2020. This is the day when it can be extended. Anand Kishore, Secretary, Bihar Board of Secondary Education, BSEB, has informed the students that now the assessment will be started after the above date. According to the information given by the sources, the date on which the candidates are waiting for the results, they may be late. The reason for this is that the evaluation of copies has been delayed, so the results will not be released before the end of April.

Explain that even before that the process of evaluation of the answer book was postponed till 31 March. Then there was a huge increase in the cases of coronavirus in India, due to which the Government of India had to decide the complete lockdown of 21 days.

Earlier, the MHRD and the previous advisors of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had said that no crowd should be gathered, for example, educational institutions had banned any kind of organizing, etc. But in lockdown, everything was completely closed. Now no citizen is allowed to report at their workplaces except the necessary service officer or some special people. Due to this, the board is bound to delay the evaluation process of the copies.

Please tell that Bihar Board released the results of class 12 on March 24, 2020. These results were released in record time. Now, however, students of class X will have to wait for their results till the end of April as the assessment will start only after April 15, 2020.

BSEB Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2020: How to check

Step 1- First go to the Bihar Board official website biharboardonline.com.

Step 2 – Click on the ‘Results’ link.

Step 3- Click on ‘Class X results’.

Step 4- Fill in the requested information.

Step 5 – Passed or failed, the result will be on your screen.

Step 6- Don’t forget to take a printout for future.