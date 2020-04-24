Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Results Of Bihar 10th Board Examination Will Be Declared At This Time

- Advertisement -

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Where the students are worried about Bihar Matric Result 2020 after the announcement of the 12th results by the Bihar Board, the examination of the copies of the 10th board examination has not yet been completed due to the ongoing lockdown across the country. Could happen. According to Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) i.e. Bihar Board Chairman Anand Kishore, the work of checking the copies has been completed 75 percent, but due to the lockdown, the checking of answer sheets is postponed.

According to the BSEB chairman, if the ongoing lock-down is not activated after May 3, then the examination of the remaining copies of the board examination can be completed in 3-4 days and after completing the necessary related procedures, Bihar 10th Result 2020 The announcement can be expected around 10 May 2020.

Students waiting to release the BSEB Bihar 10th result 2020 should note that the results will be released by the board on its official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Also, if any update is issued by the Bihar School Examination Board regarding the 10th results, then the students will also be able to see it on the website of the board itself.

To view Bihar Matric Result 2020, students have to fill their roll code and roll number on the result page and submit it. After which they will be able to view and download their mark sheet. After taking a print-out of your mark sheet, Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 soft copy should also be saved.

According to Bihar Board rules, only students who have secured a minimum 33 percent marks in the practical examination and a minimum 40 percent marks in theory paper will be declared as passing. Based on these rules, 13.2 lakh students were declared in the Bihar 10th board examination last year, which was 80.73 percent of the total number of students.