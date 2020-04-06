Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: List of Websites to Check BSEB Matric Result 2020

Home Education Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: List of Websites to Check BSEB Matric...
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has started the evaluation process of BSEB course 10 answer sheets are put on hold due to the 21-day nationally lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic. The Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 will probably be published by Bihar School Examination Board on its official site biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

An Official from the Bihar Board has said till now only 50 percent copies are checked, and once the 21-day of lockdown ends it would require a call on evaluating the answer scripts. It had been anticipated that the BSEB would announce that the BSEB Result 2020 in Mid-April.

Apart From the site, Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2020 may be Accessed from such portals. Students will be asked to input Their roster numbers and date of birth.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: As you all will know that the Class 10 examination of Bihar Board has ended. Candidates will now be eagerly waiting for their results for the Bihar Board 10th Result 2020. Bihar School Examination Board conducts 10th, 12th examinations in Bihar and announces the results. Let me tell you that through the press conference on 6 April in the year 2019, the result of Bihar Board was declared. This time around 6 lakh candidates took part in the Class 10 of Bihar Board. Last year, Savan Raj Bharti topped the Bihar Board Class X board examination in the entire state.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020

The Bihar Board Class X examination was held from 17 February 2020 to 24 February and Class 10 board copies will be evaluated from 5 March. Candidates should note that your result will be released on the official website of Bihar Board. We have provided the details of the website below. Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 will be released by the first week of April. We will tell you through our article that how you can see the result sitting at home and read our article to know the information related to the result.

Other official website to see Bihar board class 10th result –

We have given you three links to see the results of Bihar Board Class X, you can see the results of the Bihar Board’s Class 10 results from any link only.

  • biharboard.online
  • bssebssresult.com
  • biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
  • examresults.net
  • onlinebseb.in
Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

