Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Evaluation of answer books will be done after April 14, Bihar board released an update

By- Vikash Kumar
New Delhi, Online Desk. Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: New Delhi, Online Desk. The Bihar Board i.e. Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has postponed the evaluation of the answer sheets till 14 April, tweeting the result of the 10th class board examinations.

Earlier, it was expected that the results of the 10th class board examinations conducted by the Bihar Board i.e. Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) may be released in the second or third week of April. Therefore, after the tweet of the board, the possibility of releasing Bihar matriculation results in 2020 has just ended.

According to the update so far, the Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 results will be announced after the lockdown opens in April. Giving information in this regard, Chairman of BSEB, Anand Kishore said that only 75% of the companies have been evaluated at present, while 25% is yet to be evaluated. Currently, all work has been stopped due to the nationwide lockdown caused by the coronavirus. Therefore the results of the examinations will be declared only after the lockdown opens on 14 April.

To see the Bihar Matric Result 2020 result, you should keep visiting the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Earlier, Bihar Board recently declared the results of the 12th (Intermediate) Board Examination. After the declaration of the results of Bihar 12th board examinations, now the students of class X are expected that the board may release the results of the class 10 board examination soon.

Know Bihar Board 10th Result (Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 Date), when will it be released?

On the other hand, the Bihar School Examination Board had stopped the process of evaluation of answer books till 31 March 2020, amidst growing cases across the country and the efforts of the Central and State Governments for prevention of coronavirus (Kovid-19). Now that the lock-down of 21 days for the entire country is going on, which will be till April 14, the expected release of Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 cannot be expected till April 15. This is also possible because even if the board starts evaluating copies after March 31, it may take 10 days.

This is how Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 will be seen

To see the results of Bihar Board 10th, students, after the result is released, visit the official website of the board, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. On the home page, click on the link for the 10th (matriculation) result 2020 given in the result section. A new page will open where you will have to fill your roll number and roll code. Verifying and submitting your details will open your result (scorecard) on the screen card. After taking a print of your scorecard, save the soft copy of Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 keeping in mind the future needs.

Bihar board 10th result 2020 will be released here (will be active soon)

Let us know that the Bihar board 10th class examinations started on 17 February and lasted till 24 February 2020. The evaluation of the copies of the board exams of the 10th began on March 5. However, given the increasing prevalence of the Coronavirus, the Board has postponed the evaluation of copies till 31 March, following the instructions of the state government. Now the process of evaluation of copies between 21 days of lock-down is unlikely to start from April 1 and hence nothing can be said about the Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 to be announced soon. is. Students keep visiting the official website of the board for the result of Bihar Board 10th.

Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

Despite surviving much...
