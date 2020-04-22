Home Education Bihar Board 10th result 2020 date: Results For Class 10th Can Be...
Bihar Board 10th result 2020 date: Results For Class 10th Can Be Announced By 1st Or 2nd Week Of May

By- Vikash Kumar
Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 Date Update: Bihar Board Matric 1st or 2nd Week of May 2020 can announce 2020 results for course 10th if the lockdown is not extended. According to some media accounts, the officials have verified that if lockdown is not extended in the country 3rd May, BSEB Result 2020 will likely be declared by the 2nd week of May 2020.

In a statement, the board says it has evaluated nearly 75% of the answer books for matric results.

The board in most likelihood will have the ability to declare 10th Result 2020 May 2020 In the event the federal lockdown because of Coronavirus is not extended beyond May.

The board also confirmed in a statement that before the announcement of results, BSEB is expected to make an official statement to be certain that the students can look at their results.

But, no validate dates are been announced by the board as the situation is completely dependent on lockdown. The final date to announce that the outcomes 2020 will be done after completion of Assessment Work.

BSEB chairman has granted a tentative date at the Week of May 2020 for the statement of Bihar Board Result 2020, the final date will be announced just after the actual test work for the answer books of the students’ conclusion.

After test work is finished, the board may also compile Bihar 10th Toppers 2020 record and further hold 2nd round of checking for their response sheets. As the reports, it is said the board may run a video interview also before the announcement of Bihar Board Result 2020

