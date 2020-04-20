Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Check Latest Updates on BSEB 10th Result 2020

- Advertisement -

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 — BSEB is anticipated to announce Bihar Board Matric Result 2020 in end month of May 2020. Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) admits the effect online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. To test it, students want rolling code and roster numbers. To be able to pass, pupils will need to become at least 33 percent or over in the theory exam. Bihar boar 10th result is made of private particulars of their pupil and exam details such as subject-wise marks got, grade, outcome standing, etc.. Students may gather their mark sheet Following the end result is announced. Check additional information on Bihar plank 10th result 2020 such as matric result 2020 date, measures to assess, departure marks, etc from that page.

As a result of elongated lockdown from the nation by the PM of India, the BSEB chairman has stated that the test of the answer sheet for Class 10th will begin once the lockdown is over. As of this moment, the board isn’t currently permitting an evaluation to be accomplished by the teachers in the home.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 How to check

Visit the official site of BSEB biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in Click on the Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 link available on the home page

Enter roll number and click on submit button Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check your result and download Keep a hard copy of it for future

The BSEB conducted the class 10th board exam from 17 February to 24 February 2020 and the class 12th exam was held from 3 February to 13 February 2020. The class 12 board exam result was declared on 24 March 2020. Students waiting for class 10th result can check other details through the official site of BSEB. Also, the students waiting for the result are advised to keep an eye on the official website of Bihar Board.

List of websites to check Bihar board class 10th results – Biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, Onlinebseb.in, Bihar board.online, Bsebinteredu.in