Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Check Here The Latest Update On BSEB 10th Result 2020

By- Vikash Kumar
Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Bihar Board has released the results of class 12th and now the students are waiting for the result of class 10th. It is expected that the Bihar board will start investigating the remaining copies after the lockdown ends and the results of the matriculation (BSEB Bihar Board Matric Result 2020) will be released by the second week of May. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the results on the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. To pass the exam, students will have to achieve a minimum of 33 percent marks. After the results are released online, students can get the mark sheet from their school.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: How to check

1. Visit the official website of BSEB biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Go to the link given on the homepage of Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 there.
2. Write your roll number and press submit button. The result will come on your screen.

3. Check your result and download it and take a printout of it.

The BSEB conducted the class 10th board exam from 17 February to 24 February 2020. At the same time, the class 12th board examination was held from 3 February to 13 February 2020. The Bihar Board released the class 12 board exam result on 24 March 2020. Students waiting for class 10th result, keep checking on the official website of BSEB for the latest updates.

