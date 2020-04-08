Home Education Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: BSEB to release Matric Results 2020 after...
EducationResult

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: BSEB to release Matric Results 2020 after Lockdown ends, Know Tentative Dates Here

By- Vikash Kumar
- Advertisement -

Bihar Board Class 10th exam results will be announced after the lockdown imposed because of the Coronavirus outbreak in the country ends. Class 10 answer sheets’ evaluation process is halted and it will resume after the lockdown finishes.

Talking to Hindustan Times on Thursday, Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) spokesperson Rajeev Dwivedi stated: “it is not possible to let the evaluators assess the answer sheets out of their home”. So it can be said that the announcement of the Bihar board Course 10 results will not occur unless the lockdown finishes.

- Advertisement -

 


Pupils who have appeared at the Bihar Board course 10th examination is going to need to await their results as the central government has imposed the lockdown until April 14 to stop the further spread of coronavirus disease. The evaluation procedure for the BSEB Class 10 response sheets will restart only after the completion of this lockdown period.

Also Read:   Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Bihar 10th Result, where and how to check, know the answers to all the questions

The board has set a total of 100 evaluation centers in Bihar and also deputed to check their students’ answer sheets.

Also Read:   Bihar Board Class 10th Exam Result 2020 LIVE Update: Bihar Board 10th Result, biharborardonline.in Here is the direct link to check online

Earlier, BSEB had announced the Bihar Board Class 10th result will be declared by the end of March or in the first week of April. But, with the situation of the pandemic, the board had to delay the announcement of results.

BSEB had declared the class 12 examination results on March 24. A total of 80.4% of pupils passed the Class 12 examinations.

How to check Bihar Board Class 10 Results 2020 after it is declared:

Go to the official website of Bihar Board, click on the link for the tenth result, as soon as you click, a new page will open. Now enter the requested information on the page and submit your result as soon as you submit it.

1) Visit the website of Bihar board at biharboardonline.com

Also Read:   Bihar Board Matric Exam result 2020: It may take some time to get the results of Bihar Board Matriculation Results 2020

2) Click on the link that reads “Bihar Board class 10th Result’

3) Key in your roll number and roll code

4) Your result will be displayed on screen

5) Download and take its print out

 

- Advertisement -
Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

Must Read

Seven Deadly Sins Season 4: CONFIRMED! Will Incorporate The Fight Against The Demon King

Entertainment Alok Chand -
SEVEN DEADLY SINS SEASON 4 MAKES ITS COMEBACK Anime fans are in for a treat because Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 was confirmed for its...
Read more

Big News Of COVID-19 : A Game-Changing Coronavirus Medication is Currently Here

Corona Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
The planet is racing to develop a vaccine to the novel coronavirus disease, but the very first approved candidates likely won't be ready...
Read more

Lucifer Season 5? Will She Return?

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Lucifer is an urban fantasy series by Fox. Tom Kapinos is the programmer of this series that's based on the DC Comics character, by...
Read more

Two veterans of The Office are back for a forthcoming new Netflix series ‘SPACE FORCE’ : Show Will Debut on May 29

Entertainment Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Two veterans of The Office (Steve Carell and Office showrunner Greg Daniels) are back for a forthcoming new Netflix series, Space Force. Space...
Read more

Shazam 2: Actor Zachary Levi Excited To Satisfy Back Up Again For The Sequel

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Shazam! It is an American superhero movie dependent on the DC Comics character. David F. Sandberg directed the movie and New Line Cinema made...
Read more

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: BSEB to release Matric Results 2020 after Lockdown ends, Know Tentative Dates Here

Education Vikash Kumar -
Bihar Board Class 10th exam results will be announced after the lockdown imposed because of the Coronavirus outbreak in the country ends. Class 10...
Read more

‘Sex Education’ Fans Wish Eric Could Have Ended Up With Rahim!

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Sex Education is a sex comedy-drama that aired in 2019. It is popular among the youth Since it deals with the idea of sex....
Read more

SpaceX Is Officially Retiring The Initial Version Of Its Dragon Cargo Capsule Following a Successful Return to Earth

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
SpaceX is formally retiring the initial variant of its Dragon freight capsule following a successful return to Earth over the weekend. The present...
Read more

Dead To Me Season 2: Release Date, Renewal Status And the Rest of the Information!

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Dead To Me is a black Humor web-television Show by Netflix. Liz Feldman since the creator. Starring Christina Applegate with Linda Cardellini. It includes Adam...
Read more

Best Option For Bigger Meetings : Google Duo Currently Supports Video Calls For Up To 12 Individuals

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
If you're looking for an alternate to Zoom and Skype, there's a new competitor to consider: Google Duo currently supports video calls for up...
Read more
© World Top Trend