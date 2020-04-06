Home Education Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Bihar board's tenth result will come soon,...
Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Bihar board's tenth result will come soon, learn time

By- Vikash Kumar
Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates Bihar Board has officially released the result of the class 12th examination on the website. The children are now eagerly awaiting the result of the 10th. The results will be released in the Bihar Board’s official website biharboard.ac.in, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and biharboardonline.com. However, it has not been officially announced yet. Stay tuned with us, we will keep updating you every moment related to this…

This time the number of girls in Bihar Board’s 10th examination was almost half. 7 lakh 83 thousand 34 girls took the test out of 15 lakh students. Bihar matriculation examination was conducted in 1368 examination centers of the state.

According to the news, only 50 percent of copies of the 10th board have been investigated. The evaluation work is expected to resume after the lockdown ends on 14 April. Explain that the Bihar Board had announced the result of class 12th on 24 March 2020. Last year, the board announced the result of class 12th on 30 March 2019.

The 10th result of Bihar board is going to come soon. The result of the Intermediate of Bihar Board was declared on 24 March 2020, and now the students who have given the BSB 10th exam are eagerly waiting for the matriculation result. It is expected that BSEB Class 10 results 2020 will be announced soon. According to the source of the Bihar School Examination Board, it has been told that the board may announce the result of class 10 of the Bihar board in the last week of April.

