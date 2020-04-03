Bihar Board 10th result 2020: Bihar Board Class 10 exam results will be declared after the lockdown

- Advertisement -

Bihar Board Class 10 examination results will be announced after the lockdown enforced in the national outbreak because of Coronavirus finishes. Class 10 answer sheets’ test process is halted and it will restart after the lockdown finishes.

Speaking to Hindustan Times on Thursday, Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) spokesperson Rajeev Dwivedi stated: “it isn’t feasible to allow the evaluators to assess the response sheets in their residence”. Therefore it may be stated that Bihar board Course 10 results’ announcement won’t occur unless the lockdown finishes.

Pupils who have emerged from the Bihar Board course 10th examination is going to need to await their results since the central government has enforced the lockdown until April 14 to stop the additional spread of coronavirus disease. The evaluation procedure for this BSEB Class 10 response sheets will restart after the conclusion of this lockdown period.

The board deputed to confirm their students’ response sheets and also has set a total of 100 evaluation centers.

BSEB had declared the Bihar Board Class result will be announced by the end of March or in April’s very first week. Together with the situation of the pandemic, the board needed to postpone the announcement of outcomes.

BSEB had declared that the course 12 evaluation results on March 24. A total of 80.4% of pupils passed the Class 12 exams.

How to check Bihar Board Class 10 Results 2020 after it is declared:

1) Visit the website of Bihar board at biharboardonline.com Also Read: Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: BSEB to Announce Matric Results This Week 2) Click on the link that reads “Bihar Board class 10th Result’ 3) Key in your roll number and roll code 4) Your result will be displayed on screen 5) Download and take its print out