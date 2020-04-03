Home Education Bihar Board 10th result 2020: Bihar Board Class 10 exam results will...
EducationResult

Bihar Board 10th result 2020: Bihar Board Class 10 exam results will be declared after the lockdown

By- Vikash Kumar
- Advertisement -

Bihar Board Class 10 examination results will be announced after the lockdown enforced in the national outbreak because of Coronavirus finishes. Class 10 answer sheets’ test process is halted and it will restart after the lockdown finishes.

Speaking to Hindustan Times on Thursday, Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) spokesperson Rajeev Dwivedi stated: “it isn’t feasible to allow the evaluators to assess the response sheets in their residence”. Therefore it may be stated that Bihar board Course 10 results’ announcement won’t occur unless the lockdown finishes.

Pupils who have emerged from the Bihar Board course 10th examination is going to need to await their results since the central government has enforced the lockdown until April 14 to stop the additional spread of coronavirus disease. The evaluation procedure for this BSEB Class 10 response sheets will restart after the conclusion of this lockdown period.

Also Read:   Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: BSEB Matric Result 2020 will be available soon

The board deputed to confirm their students’ response sheets and also has set a total of 100 evaluation centers.

BSEB had declared the Bihar Board Class result will be announced by the end of March or in April’s very first week. Together with the situation of the pandemic, the board needed to postpone the announcement of outcomes.

Also Read:   Bihar Board 10th result 2020: Bihar Board Class 10 exam results will be announced after the lockdown

BSEB had declared that the course 12 evaluation results on March 24. A total of 80.4% of pupils passed the Class 12 exams.

How to check Bihar Board Class 10 Results 2020 after it is declared:

1) Visit the website of Bihar board at biharboardonline.com

Also Read:   Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: BSEB to Announce Matric Results This Week

2) Click on the link that reads “Bihar Board class 10th Result’

3) Key in your roll number and roll code

4) Your result will be displayed on screen

5) Download and take its print out

- Advertisement -
Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

Must Read

CBSE 10th and 12th Board Exam 2020: CBSE Board will be holding the pending exams of only for 29 Key Subjects

Education Vikash Kumar -
CBSE 10th and 12th Board Exam 2020 Update: CBSE Board will be holding the pending examinations of CBSE Board Exam 2020 just for 29...
Read more

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Plot, Release Date, Changes Made To Place, The Way Tommy Shelby’s Plan Didn’t Work Out

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Peaky Blinders is a phenomenal show and among the most popular on Netflix right now. It's famed for its historical accuracy, its narrative and the...
Read more

UP Board 10th result 2020 and 12th result 2020: UPMSP issued this notice for passing fake circular to all students of UP board 10th...

Education Vikash Kumar -
Not only CBSE but many fake messages regarding the UP board exam and results are also going viral. Last month, due to Coronavirus infection...
Read more

Apple Has Informed Employees : Apple Stores Will Remain Closed In The United State Until Early May 

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Apple has advised employees that its stores in the united states will stay closed until at 'May'.
Also Read:   Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: BSEB Matric Result 2020 will be available soon
In a memo sent to employees, acquired by...
Read more

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Results will come by the end of April, check this way

Education Vikash Kumar -
Bihar Secondary Education Board (BSEB) conducted the 10th board examination in February. Students who appeared in the exam are now eagerly waiting for the...
Read more

Temperature Tests are begun by amazon For warehouse employees as spreads that are coronavirus

Corona Vikash Kumar -
It has already hired 80,000 of its intended 100,000 new workers Amazon on Thursday introduced an extensive collection of new steps to secure its...
Read more

Bihar Board 10th result 2020: Bihar Board Class 10 exam results will be declared after the lockdown

Education Vikash Kumar -
Bihar Board Class 10 examination results will be announced after the lockdown enforced in the national outbreak because of Coronavirus finishes. Class 10 answer...
Read more

Here is everything we know about the Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus

Technology Vikash Kumar -
The Samsung Galaxy Buds + seems a good deal like the Galaxy Buds but improvements in regions that are key make them a better...
Read more

Garmin Connect : How To Use It ? We Will Give You All Information About Garmin Connect

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Garmin Connect is a platform that's about assisting you to remain providing you with methods or keep closer tabs on your wellbeing.
Also Read:   2020 Bihar Board 10th Result date may a delay in the result announcement due to COVID-19
As soon as...
Read more

New Justice League Images Tease Martian Manhunter Reveal in Snyder Cut

Hollywood Naveen Yadav -
New Justice League Snyder Cut images tease the supposed Introduction of Martian Manhunter from the DCEU. Bits and pieces of advice regarding director Zack...
Read more
© World Top Trend