Bihar Board 10th result 2020: Bihar Board Class 10 exam results will be announced after the lockdown

By- Vikash Kumar
Bihar Board Class 10 exam results will be announced after the lockdown imposed because of the Coronavirus outbreak in the country ends. Class 10 answer sheets’ evaluation process is halted and it will resume after the lockdown finishes.

Talking to Hindustan Times on Thursday, Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) spokesperson Rajeev Dwivedi stated: “it is not possible to let the evaluators assess the answer sheets out of their home”. So it can be said that the announcement of the Bihar board Course 10 results will not occur unless the lockdown finishes.

Pupils who have appeared at the Bihar Board course 10th examination is going to need to await their results as the central government has imposed the lockdown until April 14 to stop the further spread of coronavirus disease. The evaluation procedure for the BSEB Class 10 response sheets will restart only after the completion of this lockdown period.

The board has set a total of 100 evaluation centers in Bihar and also deputed to check their students’ answer sheets.

Earlier, BSEB had announced the Bihar Board Class 10th result will be declared by the end of March or in the first week of April. But, with the situation of the pandemic, the board had to delay the announcement of results.

BSEB had declared the class 12 examination results on March 24. A total of 80.4% of pupils passed the Class 12 examinations.

How to check Bihar Board Class 10 Results 2020 after it is declared:

1) Visit the website of Bihar board at biharboardonline.com

2) Click on the link that reads “Bihar Board class 10th Result’

3) Key in your roll number and roll code

4) Your result will be displayed on screen

5) Download and take its print out

Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

Must Read

A Discovery Of Witches Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Everything you Need To Know

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
A Discovery of Witches is a fantasy series based on the publication of the"All Souls" trilogy, composed by Deborah Harkness. Reluctant witch Diana Bishop...
Read more

Jurassic World: Dominion director Colin Trevorrow shares first look at the movie

Movies Vikash Kumar -
Jurassic world: Dominion director Colin Trevorrow is, like most others, working out of home amid the coronavirus pandemic.
But he has managed to use the opportunity...
Read more

When will we be able to see the second season of The Rising of The Shield Hero?

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
Here is everything you need to know about the second season of The Rising of Shield Hero! As we all know, 1 of The Growing...
Read more

‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 4’: cast, release date and everything you should to know

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
Amazon Prime is one of the well-known streaming programs. Among the many well-known comedy-drama set is The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The group premiered on...
Read more

Bihar Board 10th result 2020: Bihar Board Class 10 exam results will be announced after the lockdown

Education Vikash Kumar -
Bihar Board Class 10 exam results will be announced after the lockdown imposed because of the Coronavirus outbreak in the country ends. Class 10...
Read more

Sex Education Season 3: Here’s Release Date Rumours of Netflix TV Shows And Otis’ Fate Revealed

Entertainment Vikash Kumar -
Otis Milburn is Coming to Netflix to Sex Education Season 3. Are you ready for enlightenment? Sex Education On Netflix Laurie Nunn is the creator of...
Read more

iPhone 9 may be launch in April on 2nd week

Technology Vikash Kumar -
An iPhone 9 rumor Forecasts launch in Just Two A weeks, According to leaks in the Apple Assembly Following a few excitement regarding an iPhone...
Read more

Witcher Season 2: Whether Can It Be Releasing on Netflix? This is everything you need to know

Netflix Naveen Yadav -
everything you want to know about The Witcher period 2.
Hello, Witcher, lovers! Are you guys here? We're here with of the newest details about The...
Read more

SAMSUNG GALAXY BUDS PLUS REVIEW: BETTER SOUND, EVEN BETTER STAMINA AND LATEST FEATURE

Technology Vikash Kumar -
Progress has been made by Samsung with its wireless earbuds that were Authentic Samsung's first Galaxy Buds were adequate accurate wireless earbuds: they provided remarkable...
Read more

The Umbrella Academy: What Is Truth About Season 2? Has Netflix Unveiled A Release Date?

Netflix Naveen Yadav -
Netflix said goodbye to the mixed displays with funny Jessica Jones'final season, but the streaming support is obsessed with superheroes. The Umbrella Academy grabbed...
Read more
