Bihar Board 10th result 2020: Bihar Board Class 10 exam results will be announced after the lockdown

Bihar Board Class 10 exam results will be announced after the lockdown imposed because of the Coronavirus outbreak in the country ends. Class 10 answer sheets’ evaluation process is halted and it will resume after the lockdown finishes.

Talking to Hindustan Times on Thursday, Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) spokesperson Rajeev Dwivedi stated: “it is not possible to let the evaluators assess the answer sheets out of their home”. So it can be said that the announcement of the Bihar board Course 10 results will not occur unless the lockdown finishes.

Pupils who have appeared at the Bihar Board course 10th examination is going to need to await their results as the central government has imposed the lockdown until April 14 to stop the further spread of coronavirus disease. The evaluation procedure for the BSEB Class 10 response sheets will restart only after the completion of this lockdown period.

The board has set a total of 100 evaluation centers in Bihar and also deputed to check their students’ answer sheets.

Earlier, BSEB had announced the Bihar Board Class 10th result will be declared by the end of March or in the first week of April. But, with the situation of the pandemic, the board had to delay the announcement of results.

BSEB had declared the class 12 examination results on March 24. A total of 80.4% of pupils passed the Class 12 examinations.

How to check Bihar Board Class 10 Results 2020 after it is declared:

1) Visit the website of Bihar board at biharboardonline.com

2) Click on the link that reads “Bihar Board class 10th Result’

3) Key in your roll number and roll code

4) Your result will be displayed on screen

5) Download and take its print out