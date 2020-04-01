Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Bihar 10th Result, where and how to check, know the answers to all the questions

- Advertisement -

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Bihar Board has released the result of class 12th. In such a situation, many questions are being raised in the minds of students who have given the Class X (BSEB 10th Result 2020) examination. Here we are trying to answer all those questions.

When will the Bihar Board’s 10th 2020 result come out?

Usually, the tenth result is released within a week of the release of the 12th result, but this time due to the lockdown, the tenth examination has stopped. The earlier tearsheet evaluation was withheld till 31 March, which has been further extended to 14 April 2020. Results will be released only after evaluation.

Where to see Bihar 10th Board result

Bihar tenth result can be seen by the third party websites of the official website of Bihar Board. Apart from the official websites, you can also see this result on third party websites. Third-party websites- examresults.net-Indiaresults.com

What is the date of the Bihar board 10th result?

No date of Bihar 10th result has been set for now. After April 14, the decision on the tearsheet evaluation will be taken and the result will be declared after that. The result is expected to be released in late April or May.

Can Bihar Tenth Result be downloaded online?

Yes, after the result is released, students can download the result but it will be for reference only. The original mark sheet will be given to the students later.

What will be valid if there is a difference between the marks in the online result and the original mark sheet?

If there is a difference between the marks in the online result and the original mark sheet, then the mark sheet marks will be considered final. However to your satisfaction I can contact the board.

How to see BSEB tenth result

Go to the official website of Bihar Board, click on the link for the tenth result, as soon as you click, a new page will open. Now enter the requested information on the page and submit your result as soon as you submit it.