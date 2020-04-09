Home Education Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Will the answer sheets be evaluated from...
EducationExamResult

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Will the answer sheets be evaluated from April 15 and the results released in the last week?

By- Vikash Kumar
- Advertisement -

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: While the 21-day lock-down period imposed due to the spread of the Coronavirus across the country is going to end on April 14, on the other hand, there is a demand for extending the lock-down period. is. In such a situation, the question arises whether the work of evaluation of answer sheets of Bihar 10th Board Examination 2020 will be done on April 15?

In Bihar, the evaluation of the answer sheets of the 10th board examination started from 7 March, which was expected to be completed by 25 March. But due to the strike of teachers in the state first and then the 21 days lockdown in the entire country, the Bihar School Examination Board stopped the work of evaluation of answer sheets of 10th examination till March 31 and then till April 14. Was applied.

Also Read:   Bihar Board 10th result 2020: Bihar Board Class 10 exam results will be announced after the lockdown
- Advertisement -

On the other hand, given the present state of Bihar’s coronavirus infection better than other states, it is expected that the evaluation of answer sheets from April 15 to 10th can be started. However, no update in this regard has been released by the Bihar Board.

Also Read:   CBSE 10th result 2020: CBSE 10th result 2020 will be announced in first week of May

It can be assumed that if the board starts evaluating copies from April 15, it may take at least 10-12 days. Thus it can be expected that Bihar Matric Result 2020 can be announced in the last week of April.

Students waiting for the 10th board exam result 2020 should note that the update related to the result and mark sheet will be released only on the official website of the board, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, so students should keep updated with the board website.

Also Read:   BSEB 10th Result 2020: 10th result will be released soon, see the latest updates here
- Advertisement -
Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

Must Read

Maharashtra HSC Result 2020: Maharashtra Board 12th Result Date, check Here

Education Vikash Kumar -
Maharashtra HSC Result 2020 - MSBSHSE will announce Maharashtra board HSC result tentatively on May 28, 2020. Maharashtra 12th result 2020 will likely be...
Read more

Atypical Season 4 Release Date, Plot, Trailer And Everything A Fan Need To Know??

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
We will have more tales. Netflix just ordered a period of Atypical.
Also Read:   Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Evaluation of answer books will be done after April 14, Bihar board released an update
Here are all the facts relating to this show by creator/producer Robia Rashid...
Read more

Producers tease The Walking Dead finale: “Maybe not everyone is going to get out alive”

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
The final episode of The Walking Dead year 10 was put on hold for the time being, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. However, when...
Read more

OnePlus Z And Pixel 4a Smartphone Of 2020 You Should Wait

Technology Viper -
I have been using the Galaxy S20 for just over a month and while I still agree with my critique saying that it is...
Read more

“Titans Season 3”: A New Fan Favorite Character Will Make Her Presence In The Upcoming Chapter. Who Is She???

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
With it's the season in 2020, the DC Superhero collection Titans will be back. The action thriller series needed a stop with its second...
Read more

Ares Season 2 Release Date, Plot, Trailer And Everything A Fan Need To Know??

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
The much-awaited collection of Netflix will likely be making a comeback. The terror series has received critically acclaimed and a reply. The series is...
Read more

Jeffrey Wright Talks’Westworld’, the Overall Collection Plan, and Some Details About’The Batman’

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
Created for television by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the HBO series Westworld is back for Season 3, since it continues its exploration of...
Read more

Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2020 – Date of Declaration

Education Vikash Kumar -
The pupils are due to the time lapse between the 10th Result 2020 announcement date along with the faculty admission dates since the pupils...
Read more

Samsung Note 20 Release Date, Specs, Leaks And GeekBench Score

Technology Viper -
The Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G was seen on Geekbench for the very first time. Based on its multi-core and test results, it seems to...
Read more

UP Board Result Date 2020: Will the 10th and 12th results of the UP board be delayed?

Education Vikash Kumar -
Lockdown is due to Coronavirus infection across the country. In this case, all work has been stopped. At the same time, the evaluation of...
Read more
© World Top Trend