Home Education Bihar Board 10th result 2020: No cases of corona infection in 28...
EducationExamResult

Bihar Board 10th result 2020: No cases of corona infection in 28 districts, BSEB Bihar Board 10th copies may be evaluated from April 15

By- Vikash Kumar
- Advertisement -

The evaluation of the copies of the Bihar Board matriculation examination has been postponed for more than two weeks due to the corona infection and subsequent nationwide lockdown. There are indications that the lockdown period may be extended even after April 14. In such a situation, questions are arising as to whether the Bihar School Examination Committee (BSEB) will be able to start the evaluation of copies of Class X from April 15.

However, so far only 38 people have been found infected with the coronavirus in Bihar, of which 15 patients have returned home after recovering. Another comforting thing for Bihar is that not a single case of coronavirus infection has been reported in 28 out of 38 districts. There has not been a new case of corona infection in the capital Patna for the last 9 days. Of the six initial victims, 5 have been recovered and discharged from the hospital, while the sixth patient is also said to be completely healthy.

Also Read:   BSEB 10th Result 2020: 10th result will be released soon, see the latest updates here
- Advertisement -

Considering these developments, it is believed that if the status quo remains, then the investigation of copies can begin after the lockdown is over. The Bihar Vidyalaya examination has got more than half of Class XI appraised. In such a situation, if copies are started from April 15, then by the end of April, the tenth results will be out.

Also Read:   Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: This information was given regarding the release of Bihar Board Matric Result 2020

It is worth mentioning that the evaluation of the copies of the matriculation of the Bihar Board started from March 7 and the work was to be finished by March 25. The work of checking the copies was extended till 31 March, first due to the teachers’ strike and then due to the lockdown. After this, on 31 March, the Bihar School Examination Committee, by order, postponed the evaluation of the copies till 14 April. The matriculation results came on April 6 last year.

Also Read:   Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Bihar Board 10th Result Will Be Delayed, The Evaluation Of Copies Can Start Only After Lockdown

Now the conditions were favorable and the valuation of the copies started again after April 14, so the results are expected in the last week of April.

Where will the results be released

The Bihar Board’s matriculation results can also be checked on the official websites of BSEB http://www.bsebinteredu.in, www.biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, http://bsebbihar.com.

- Advertisement -
Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

Must Read

Here Is Your PS5 DualSense Controller

Gaming Viper -
Sony has just unveiled the gamepad we are going to be having to play the PS5 - it's called the DualSense Controller, and it...
Read more

Release Date of Attack On Titan: Season 4?

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Attack On Titan Season 4: Attack on Titan season 3 published in three months. Season 3 was the best period of this drama so far...
Read more

Best 10 Shows Everyone’s Watching in Netflix and TV In Coronavirus Quarantine

Entertainment Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
In case you're on the hunt for new shows to watch on TV or in your favorite streaming support, you have undoubtedly come...
Read more

The OnePlus 8 Pro will Support Super fast 30W wireless charging

Technology Viper -
In an interview last week, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau explained that his next so-called"ultra flagship" mobile -- which most of us know are the...
Read more

Bihar Board 10th result 2020: No cases of corona infection in 28 districts, BSEB Bihar Board 10th copies may be evaluated from April 15

Education Vikash Kumar -
The evaluation of the copies of the Bihar Board matriculation examination has been postponed for more than two weeks due to the corona infection...
Read more

DOUBLE YOUR PRODUCTIVITY WITH THE ASUS ZENBOOK DUO SERIES LAPTOPS

Technology Viper -
While the other is situated just over the keyboard, one display is precisely where you expect it. This screen is called the ScreenPad Plus....
Read more

Virgin River Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All The New Update For This Series

Netflix Vikash Kumar -
The confirmation knocks in. season 2 is got by the Virgin River. Hell yeah! The Christmas information for the fans. A tweet out of...
Read more

Upcoming Idle Hands Blu-Ray For More And New Cast Commentary

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Scream Factory recently announced that they are putting out a brand new Kinect of cult 1990s terror comedy Idle Hands. Though not a commercial...
Read more

Pennyworth Season 2: Release Date, Cast And Story Details

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
Here's what to anticipate from Pennyworth season two. Created by Gotham writers Bruno Heller and Danny Cannon, the Batman prequel series airs on Epix...
Read more

Marvel Shows Release Program For Disney Plus MCU Shows

Entertainment Alok Chand -
The continuing Coronavirus pandemic may have compelled Marvel Studios to delay the entirety of the Stage Four output on the big screen, but it...
Read more
© World Top Trend