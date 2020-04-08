Bihar Board 10th result 2020: No cases of corona infection in 28 districts, BSEB Bihar Board 10th copies may be evaluated from April 15

- Advertisement -

The evaluation of the copies of the Bihar Board matriculation examination has been postponed for more than two weeks due to the corona infection and subsequent nationwide lockdown. There are indications that the lockdown period may be extended even after April 14. In such a situation, questions are arising as to whether the Bihar School Examination Committee (BSEB) will be able to start the evaluation of copies of Class X from April 15.

However, so far only 38 people have been found infected with the coronavirus in Bihar, of which 15 patients have returned home after recovering. Another comforting thing for Bihar is that not a single case of coronavirus infection has been reported in 28 out of 38 districts. There has not been a new case of corona infection in the capital Patna for the last 9 days. Of the six initial victims, 5 have been recovered and discharged from the hospital, while the sixth patient is also said to be completely healthy.

Considering these developments, it is believed that if the status quo remains, then the investigation of copies can begin after the lockdown is over. The Bihar Vidyalaya examination has got more than half of Class XI appraised. In such a situation, if copies are started from April 15, then by the end of April, the tenth results will be out.

It is worth mentioning that the evaluation of the copies of the matriculation of the Bihar Board started from March 7 and the work was to be finished by March 25. The work of checking the copies was extended till 31 March, first due to the teachers’ strike and then due to the lockdown. After this, on 31 March, the Bihar School Examination Committee, by order, postponed the evaluation of the copies till 14 April. The matriculation results came on April 6 last year.

Now the conditions were favorable and the valuation of the copies started again after April 14, so the results are expected in the last week of April.

Where will the results be released

The Bihar Board’s matriculation results can also be checked on the official websites of BSEB http://www.bsebinteredu.in, www.biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, http://bsebbihar.com.