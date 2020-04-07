Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Know when the Bihar board’s tenth result will be seen and said

- Advertisement -

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Bihar Board has officially released the result of the class 12th examination on the website. The children are now eagerly awaiting the result of the 10th. The results will be released in the Bihar Board’s official website biharboard.ac.in, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and biharboardonline.com. However, it has not been officially announced yet. Stay tuned with us, we will keep updating you every moment related to this…

You can see your results on these websites

You can check your 10th result on the official website of Bihar board biharboard.ac.in, biharboardonline.in, bsebresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and biharboardonline.com.

The board made some changes

The 10th result of Bihar Board is expected in the last week of April. Significantly, from this year onwards, the Bihar Board has made some changes, including the subject pattern, increase in the number of additional subjects and changes in passing formulas, which is expected to increase the pass percentage.

Can see your result here

See your 10th result from these three steps

To see the result, you have to go to the official website of Bihar Board. First of all, you have to go to biharboard.online. You have to click on the result on the home page. After this, a new page will open. Where your registration number will be asked. Submit number and submit, your result will be visible.

According to the examination date sheet released earlier by the Bihar Board, the 10th board exam was conducted in February 2020. The Bihar 10th exam started on 17 February and continued till 24 February. The examination was conducted in two sessions. The morning session was held from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and the afternoon shift from 1.45 pm to 4.30 pm. After completion of the board examinations, the BSEB also started the evaluation process for matriculation students, which is currently being completed in the advance stages. Therefore, there is a possibility that the Bihar 10th result is expected to be released in the last week of April.