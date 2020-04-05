Home Education Bihar Board10th Result 2020: Good news for 10th students, result may come...
Bihar Board10th Result 2020: Good news for 10th students, result may come in the last week of April

By- Vikash Kumar
The news that gives relief to the students who are waiting for the 10th result of the Bihar board examination is that the board will announce the results of the matriculation soon.

According to the news, only 50 percent copies of the 10th board have been examined by the Bihar Board. The evaluation work is expected to resume after the lockdown ends on 14 April. Explain that the Bihar Board had announced the result of class 12th on 24 March 2020. Last year, the board announced the result of class 12th on 30 March 2019.

All Bihar Board students are waiting for the results of Bihar Board Class X. The board says that the evaluation of class 10th paper has not been completed yet, after the end of April 14, its evaluation work will start again. Which may take some time. In such a situation, students can expect that the results can be announced in the last week of April 2020.

The evaluation center has been entrusted to the Director and District Education Officer

According to Bihar Board President Anand Kishore, there is a lockdown in the entire country to deal with the corona epidemic. In this case, the copy could not be checked. All the District Education Officers and Director of Assessment Center have been informed about this. Everyone has been asked to ensure the security of answer books by then.

Results will be released on the official website of the board

The results of the matriculation examination will be released on the official website of Bihar Board. For more information, keep an eye on the biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in website.

Evaluation of copies will begin after April 14

The Bihar board had postponed the evaluation of the copies of the board exam till 31 March. After which the lockdown took place across the country and due to this, the board increased the date of starting the assessment from 31 March to 14 April. There is a 21-day lockdown in the country, whose duration is being completed on 14 April. The board will start the evaluation work after the lockdown ends.

The number of girls is almost half of the boys in 2020

This time the number of girls in Bihar Board’s 10th examination was almost half. 7 lakh 83 thousand 34 girls took the test out of 15 lakh students. Bihar matriculation examination was conducted in 1368 examination centers of the state.

15 lakh 29 thousand 393 children included in the exam held in 2020

Given the coronavirus, the Bihar board will release the result of the matriculation exam a few days after the lockdown opened across the country. This year, the 10th exam in Bihar started from February 17 and was held till February 24, in which 15 lakh 29 thousand 393 children had participated.

Relief news for students

Patna: The effect of the lockdown implemented across the country to check the increasing risk of coronavirus infection is being seen in the Bihar board’s tenth result. However, the news that gives relief to the students who are waiting for the 10th result of the Bihar board examination is that the board will soon announce the results of the matriculation examination.

Vikash Kumar
