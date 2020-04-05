Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Bihar Board 10th Result Will Be Delayed, The Evaluation Of Copies Can Start Only After Lockdown

- Advertisement -

Bihar Board Matric result 2020: Bihar Board Matriculation result 2020 (BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result or BSEB Bihar Board Matric result 2020) may be delayed now, the results may be released by the end of April or even beyond. There is a lockdown due to Coronavirus infection across the country. Bihar Board has also postponed the evaluation of Bihar Board matriculation copies till April 14. After April 14, the decision will be taken after seeing the situation, only then the evaluation of the copies will start. Let us tell you that Bihar Board spokesperson Rajiv Dwivedi has already said that the evaluation of matriculation copies has not been completed yet. It is being said that only 75 percent of the copies have been evaluated, the remaining copies are yet to be evaluated, so the results will be delayed in a declaration.

Bihar Board spokesman Rajiv Dwivedi has told that after the evaluation work is over, physical verification of the toppers’ copies and toppers will also be done. After that, the examination results will be extracted. Overall, it will take 10 to 15 days to declare a copy check and result. Last year, Bihar Board Matriculation results were released in the first week of April itself. The work of evaluation of copies of Bihar Board matriculation has been stopped since March 21.

On the result, students will be able to check their results on the website onlinebseb.in and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

