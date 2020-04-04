Home Education Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Good news for students waiting for Bihar...
Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Good news for students waiting for Bihar board 10th result, results will come soon

By- Vikash Kumar
The news that gives relief to the students who are waiting for the 10th result of the Bihar board examination, is that the board will soon announce the results of the matriculation examination.

The evaluation center has been entrusted to the Director and District Education Officer

According to Bihar Board President Anand Kishore, there is a lockdown in the entire country to deal with the corona epidemic. In this case, the copy could not be checked. All the District Education Officers and Director of Assessment Center have been informed about this. Everyone has been asked to ensure the security of answer books by then.

Results will be released on the official website of the board

The results of the matriculation examination will be released on the official website of Bihar Board. For more information, keep an eye on the biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in website.

The number of girls is almost half of the boys in 2020

This time the number of girls in Bihar Board’s 10th examination was almost half. 7 lakh 83 thousand 34 girls took the test out of 15 lakh students. Bihar matriculation examination was conducted in 1368 examination centers of the state.

Evaluation of copies will begin after April 14

The Bihar board had postponed the evaluation of the copies of the board exam till 31 March. After which the lockdown took place across the country and due to this, the board increased the date of starting the assessment from 31 March to 14 April. There is a 21-day lockdown in the country, whose duration is being completed on 14 April. The board will start the evaluation work after the lockdown ends.

15 lakh 29 thousand 393 children included in the exam held in 2020

Given the coronavirus, the Bihar board will release the result of the matriculation exam a few days after the lockdown opened across the country. This year, the 10th exam in Bihar started from February 17 and was held till February 24, in which 15 lakh 29 thousand 393 children had participated.

Good news for students

Patna: The effect of the lockdown implemented across the country to check the increasing risk of coronavirus infection is being seen in the Bihar board’s tenth result. However, the news that gives relief to the students who are waiting for the 10th result of the Bihar board examination is that the board will soon announce the results of the matriculation examination.

