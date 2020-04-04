Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Bihar Board Matric Result 2020 will be available soon

- Advertisement -

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Bihar Board Matric Result 2020 will be available shortly at the biharboardonline.bihar.gov.The 10th result Bihar Board 2020 can be checked from the Below official site of this Board links provided below. Students who wish to check the Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 will need to follow a particular procedure to get them. Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the BSEB 10th Result 2020 @ biharboardonline.bihar.gov / hardboard.online.

Students that are waiting for the result of this Bihar Class 10th need to have to watch for the board and a couple more days may release the Bihar Board Result 2020 anytime. In this guide, we’re going to mention all of the details on how to download them and related to this Bihar Class 10 exam results.

Due to the lockdown in the country because of the danger of the Corona Virus, the BSEB Board released the Class 12 result on the Site. There’d some rumors spreading the Bihar 10th Results may release in March 2020. However, stopping to all of the rumors concerning the BSEB Matric Results, BSEB board had announced that the Bihar Class 10 results will be published following the 14th April 2020.

Because there is a lockdown from the country, the test of Bihar 10th examination papers had halted and the launch of this 10th outcome Bihar board 2020 could get postponed this season. The BSEB Results 2020 will probably be released just after the conclusion of the test or examination papers. Students will need to wait to inspect the Bihar Results 2020.

BSEB Matric Results 2020 Information

The Bihar School Examination Board ran the Bihar Board’s Class exam from 17 Feb to 24 Feb 2020 at different examination centers across the state at different examination centers. Lakhs of students appeared about the Bihar Class 10th Board examination 2020 who are currently eager for the announcement of the Bihar plank matric results.

Some students that appeared at the Bihar Board 10th exam are eager to understand the Bihar board matric result of the aspects related to the Exam where they will need to acquire a minimum of 33% of the total marks to qualify the examination that’s contained for both Practical & Theory exams. Last year, in the BSEB 10th examination result 2019, over 16.6 lakhs pupils appeared where the pass percentage was approximately 81 percent. I hope for the best and students of this 10th board examination must have to think positive!

how To Cheak BSEB 10th Result 2020

First, go to the official website of the Bihar Board by the link biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Now the homepage of the official website of the Bihar Board online will be displayed on your computer screen. Here you have to go to the Bihar board matric result section and click on the Class X Result Link and enter the login credentials. And click on the submit button. The Bihar board online 2020 result/ scorecard/ provisional mark sheet will be downloaded in the PDF format. Students must have to take a soft copy of the statement of marks for future references.