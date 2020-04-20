Home Education Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: 10th result is expected soon. Copies can...
EducationExamResult

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: 10th result is expected soon. Copies can be started in first week of May

By- Vikash Kumar
Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Bihar Board is getting late to release the 10th result. The reason for this is the lockdown implemented in the country to prevent the coronavirus. In such a situation, the assessment of the answer book of the 10th board has been completed by about 75 percent. 25 percent more copies have to be checked. Due to the implementation of the lockdown, copies of the copies could not be checked, so the result is delayed. Please tell that the Bihar Board has officially released the results of class 12 on the website. The children are now eagerly waiting for the 10th result. The results will be released in the Bihar Board’s official website biharboard.ac.in, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and biharboardonline.com. Stay tuned with us, we will keep you updated every minute related to your 10th result.

Evaluation of answer sheets will start after May 3

Information about the release of the 10th result has been given by the Bihar Board in a tweet. According to the tweet, it has been decided that the evaluation process of Bihar Board’s class 10th examinations will resume after the lockdown is removed after May 3. Bihar Board of Secondary Education has decided to postpone the Bihar Board evaluation process for class 10 answer sheets. The work of evaluation of copies of 10th class was going on but it was postponed to 21 March to prevent the infection of corona virus in the country.

Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

