Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Will 10th copies be examined from April 15? Know result date

By- Vikash Kumar
Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: While on one hand the 21-day lock-down period due to the spread of the Coronavirus is going to end on April 14, on the other hand, there is a demand for extending the lock-down period. is. In such a situation, the question arises whether the work of evaluation of answer sheets of Bihar 10th Board Examination 2020 will be done on April 15?

In Bihar, the evaluation of the answer sheets of the 10th board examination started from 7 March, which was expected to be completed by 25 March. But due to the strike of teachers in the state first and then the 21 days lockdown in the entire country, the Bihar School Examination Board stopped the work of evaluation of answer sheets of 10th examination till March 31 and then till April 14. Was applied.

On the other hand, given the present state of Bihar’s coronavirus infection better than other states, it is expected that the evaluation of answer sheets from April 15 to 10th can be started. However, no update in this regard has been released by the Bihar Board.

It can be assumed that if the board starts evaluating copies from April 15, it may take at least 10-12 days. Thus it can be expected that Bihar Matric Result 2020 can be announced in the last week of April.

Students waiting for the 10th board exam result 2020 should note that the update related to the result and mark sheet will be released only on the official website of the board, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, so students should keep updated with the board website.

Vikash Kumar
