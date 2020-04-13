Home Education Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: 10th results declared before May
EducationResult

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: 10th results declared before May

By- Vikash Kumar
Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Students waiting for Bihar matriculation examination results are not seen to wait. While the 21-day lock-down period going on across the country is going to end tomorrow on April 14, on the other hand, given new cases of infections being reported continuously in various states including Bihar, the lock-down should be 30. There seems to be a complete possibility to be extended by April 2020. In such a situation, the declaration of results of Bihar Board’s 10th examinations will not be announced before May.

According to the final information released by the Bihar board, the work of evaluation of answer sheets of the 10th exam was first banned till 31 March and then till 14 April. The work of the evaluation of copies of the board started on 7 March.

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) chairman K Anand Kishore has said that if the lock-down period is extended, the examination of copies of the 10th board examination will start only after April 30. However, the notification has not yet been issued by the state government to increase the lockdown.

In such a situation, the question arises whether the examination of copies of Bihar 10th Board Examination 2020 will start from April 15 (after the end of the current period of lock-down) or after the lock-down is extended till April 30. The situation is not yet clear on this, which depends only on the announcement of increasing the lockdown.

At the same time, it is believed that if the evaluation of the copies starts from April 15 or from May 1, then it will take 10-12 days. In such a situation, the announcement of Bihar Matric Result 2020 will be released in the second week of May only if the lock increases.

All such students, who are waiting for the 10th board exam result 2020, should visit the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in from time to time for any decision of the board about the release of their results and mark sheets. should remain.

Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

