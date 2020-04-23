Big News For Students, Apply For This Degree And Get 4 Lakh Rupees In The Form Of Scholarship

- Advertisement -

The Law School Admission Council (LSC) has again come up with a golden opportunity. Council has sought applications for the LSAT-India Topper Scholarship 2020. These scholarships are only for those students who want to pursue a career in the field of law. For this, the examination has been held on May 17, 2020. In which the topping candidate will be given 4 lakh prize money in the form of scholarship. Note that this scholarship will be given by the Law School Admission Council.

Who can apply

The applicant should be a citizen of India.

Candidates should have passed 12th standard from a recognized board.

Must have applied for 5 years LLB at LSAC Global Law Alliance Law College.

Let us know that the scholarship will get the highest score for them.

The winner will be given Rs 4 lakh as a scholarship. Note that the tuition fees for the first year of the law program will be the same.