Home Education Big News For Students, Apply For This Degree And Get 4 Lakh...
Education

Big News For Students, Apply For This Degree And Get 4 Lakh Rupees In The Form Of Scholarship

By- Vikash Kumar
- Advertisement -

The Law School Admission Council (LSC) has again come up with a golden opportunity. Council has sought applications for the LSAT-India Topper Scholarship 2020. These scholarships are only for those students who want to pursue a career in the field of law. For this, the examination has been held on May 17, 2020. In which the topping candidate will be given 4 lakh prize money in the form of scholarship. Note that this scholarship will be given by the Law School Admission Council.

Who can apply

  • The applicant should be a citizen of India.
  • Candidates should have passed 12th standard from a recognized board.
  • Must have applied for 5 years LLB at LSAC Global Law Alliance Law College.
  • Let us know that the scholarship will get the highest score for them.
  • The winner will be given Rs 4 lakh as a scholarship. Note that the tuition fees for the first year of the law program will be the same.
Also Read:   CBSE Board 10th & 12th Result 2020 update: Know how long CBSE will release board results
- Advertisement -
Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

Must Read

Google Pixel 4a: The iPhone SE 2020 rival could launch in May

Technology Viper -
Google Pixel series there is very little doubt as to the name of the upcoming mid-range entry in the series, but we’ll see the...
Read more

On My Block Season 4: Release Date And Everything You Need To Know

Netflix Vikash Kumar -
One of the most well-known coming-of-age adolescent comedy, On My Block is shortly coming up with its fourth Season. It's Been created Jeremy Haft...
Read more

Big News For Students, Apply For This Degree And Get 4 Lakh Rupees In The Form Of Scholarship

Education Vikash Kumar -
The Law School Admission Council (LSC) has again come up with a golden opportunity. Council has sought applications for the LSAT-India Topper Scholarship 2020....
Read more

Uttar Pradesh: Students Of Uttar Pradesh Will Study Through Doordarshan From April 26

Education Vikash Kumar -
In a lockdown, students of council schools will be able to watch Ramayana and Mahabharata on TV as well as study. For the first...
Read more

Cobra Kai Season 3: Release Date, Spoilers And All The Latest Update

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
Cobra Kai is a really interesting series. Fans can't get enough of it since this series has been begun by YouTube. It's a continuation...
Read more

‘The Haunting Of Bly Manor’ Unlikely To Be Delayed By Coronavirus

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
The current Coronavirus pandemic has had a massive effect on the filmmaking industry. Film productions were made to shut down and film theaters had...
Read more

Before The Mandalorian season 2 even releases, season 3 is in the works

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
Season 3 of this Disney Plus Star Wars smash hit has begun pre-production, according to another report, while The year 2 doesn't even arrive...
Read more

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Story, And Everything You Need to Know

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
The very first Star Wars live-action TV series," The Mandalorian, has put lovers' hearts a-flutter (and Disney+ subscriptions soaring), using a movie-worthy budget alongside...
Read more

Mission Impossible Actor Reveals He Was Approached For A Key Role In Lord Of The Rings

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
About a long list of actors that turned down roles in Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings show or had a link to...
Read more

Cast Of The Show Boys Season 2: Who All Will Be Getting Featured In The Show Boys Season 2?

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
Here we have for you all the fresh updates and latest information of the show The Boys Season 2, from the official launch date...
Read more
Also Read:   JAC 10th Result 2020: Jharkhand board 10th result 2020 out by 2nd or 3rd week of May 2020
© World Top Trend