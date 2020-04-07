Best Upcoming Smartphones In 2020

- Advertisement -

TOP 7 FEATURES FOR UPCOMING SMARTPHONES 2020

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Processor.

Triple/Quad Rear Cameras and Double Front camera setups.

Improved AI and Machine Learning Capabilities.

5G Support, a major upgrade from 4G.

90 Hz and 120 Hz Display refresh rates.

Quicker In-display Fingerprint Scanners and Cameras.

Faster Charging 50 Watts to 100 Watts.

Let’s examine what are the expectations and some of the phones that are upcoming.

One Plus 8 & OnePlus 8 Pro

The Oneplus 7T premiered in October 2019, and we could expect the Oneplus 8 and 8 Pro to launch in May 2020. The newest OnePlus 8 and 8 Guru is going to provide some improvements within the current OnePlus 7T and Oneplus 7T Pro.

HIGHLIGHT FEATURES OF ONEPLUS 8T PRO

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Processor, Adreno 650 GPU.

In-Display fingerprint scanner.

Quad Rear cameras With enhanced Low light performance, Punch Hole Front camera with AI and Portrait Mode.

No 3.5 mm headphone jack — Change to USB form C earbuds.

FHD+ Super AMOLED No Notch screen to ensure the full eyesight Android 10.0 Out of the Box using Oxygen Os.

The Oneplus 8 Pro will support 5G.

The phone will include a glass back design and will feature a large 6.5-6.6 Inch Super AMOLED Display, with (1080×2340 pixels) and 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

It is going to also use the Corning Gorilla Glass 6.

Additionally, Oneplus is currently unveiling a 120 Hz display at CES 2020 the company may utilize in the 8-Series. Further, in CES 2020, an Oneplus Concept phone which comes was showcased by the company. The cameras around the present Oneplus 7T Pro are just average but not excellent. Since OnePlus has become a top-notch player they will try to the camera up to the mark in the Pro version.

Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 5 XL

Google Pixel 5XL and Google Pixel 5 are still a year off for launch. Unlike the present generation of Pixel 4 and Pixel4 XL, not established in India, prospective phones are very likely to arrive in the Indian sector. Apart from using computational photography Implementing machine learning and AI processing to click on amazing images; Google can utilize Triple cameras in the next iteration. The second big update for the Pixel mobiles is the 90/120 Hz screen, offering a super smooth user experience. Pixel 5 will come with the complete HD+ display whereas the 5 XL will come with a Quad HD+ OLED display panel. There is cutting edge project Soli that enables one to use gestures to dismiss calls or swipe photos and far more. Another big update is the IR face camera such as the iPhone Xs Face ID for unlocking that is secure. Finally, the phone will run on the latest Android Q, powered with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chip and 6 GB of Ram.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 (5G and In-Display Camera)

Xiaomi launched the brand new Mi Mix 3 on 25th October 2018. The phone provides 5G capability and boasts of a huge 10 GB DDR4X. Mix Mix 4 is anticipated to launch in Q1 2020 in China. The Mi Mix 4 is very likely to include in-display cameras as per a leaked picture from Slashleaks. Xiaomi has been operating on the under-display camera tech for quite a while and we can see some mobiles in 2020, using this technology. The Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 comes with a complete vision, nearly display that is bezel-less. The bezels are thin and are uniform. For Imaging, it comes with Dual Rear cameras using 12 MP lens also has an f/1.8 aperture with OIS support. The front side has Dual cameras (24MP+2MP) to shoot images with the bokeh effect. Powering the Mix 3 is your Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus, along with the Adreno 640 GPU. It may have up to 12 GB of storage capacity and the ram of 512 GB. There will be 5G and 4G versions for the device. It can have a 4500 mAH battery with 30 volt wireless and 45 Watts wired charging. There is no date but we can expect it to emerge in the first half of 2020. For imaging, it can come with a 108 MP primary camera along with 16 MP + 12 MP sensors. Xiaomi is already launching the Mi Note 10 with a 108 MP camera and is also very likely to use the same lens at the Mi Mix 4.

Red Hydrogen 2

Fantastic Camera Upcoming Smartphone — RED is famous for making video cameras that offer amazing details, and also a color science like no other. The business is planning to launch its second phone that Red Hydrogen 2 after the failure of”Red Hydrogen One.”Jim Jannard’s company is planning to revolutionize the mobile camera pictures using the newest phone, as they’ve done with RED cinema cameras. It is likely that the phone from Red will go on sale in Mid 2020. The Red Hydrogen One was a failure at so many levels and failed to entice consumers. The company can come with a phone that is much better this time around and wants to shrug off the experience. The phone may come with the Triple back camera setup going with the trend and may house two front cameras for clicking selfies. It will have a contemporary 19:9 aspect ratio screen using Quad HD resolution and may run onto the Android Q 10.0 software. Powering the smartphone is Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Processor and also the Adreno 640 GPU. The telephone will have 8 GB of ram and 256 GB internal storage and a 4000 mAH capacity battery that is mammoth. Red Hydrogen 2 will be expensive and intended for camera enthusiasts.

Google Pixel 4a

Google is expected to unleash its new smartphone”PIXEL 4A” most expectedly in May 2020 in the Google I/O 2020, but no official release date has been announced yet. It is thought that the phone will be colors that were available in White, Black, and Purple. The majority of the layout would be inherited from its predecessor but with a and a rear mic detector into the top-left of the display. The screen size is somewhere around 5.8 inches IPS LCD screen and contains thin bezels, 19.5:9 Ratio and 1080×2340 display resolution. The pixel per inch density is allegedly 444PPI. So far as the storage is concerned, it is going to show up UFS2.1- 64 GB onboard storage together with 6 GB RAM. The telephone has a double sim slot machine ( nano-sim and dual standby) and the MicroSD expansion slot is lost here. The chipset sitting on the telephone is Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 clocked at 2.2 GHz and the GPU is Adreno 618. The camera is a single 12.2 MP main wide camera with Dual PDAF, Auto-HDR and LED Flash. On the front is an 8 MP Selfie camera with Auto-HDR. The battery will be a 3080 mAh Battery. Roughly the price of the telephone is above 30k

Huawei Mate 10 (Folding Phone)

Huawei has already showcased the Mate 10 and besides Samsung Galaxy Fold, it is the only new folding phone that will be available soon on the marketplace. The Huawei Mate X comes with Dual displays that have 6.6 Inch (1148×2480 pixels, 19.5:9 aspect ratio), and the rear has a thinner 6.38-inch screen offering 892×2480 pixel count and a 25:9 aspect ratio. When the screens are not folded it turns into an 8 Inch only panel. The Mate X comes with Huawei EMUI applications along with the Android 9.0 pie. Powering the Mate X is the Kirin 980 Octa-Core chip created from 7 Nm technology and will offer a significant boost in gaming and multitasking functionality. The Mate X includes Leica cameras within the trunk, offering a primary 40 Megapixel lens, 16 MP (wide-angle lens) and an 8 Megapixel telephoto lens. Last, the Mate X includes a 4500 mAH power battery and contains a 55 Watts charger that can charge it up to 85% in just 30 minutes.

Xiaomi K30 Pro

Xiaomi has introduced the K30 along with also the K30 5G in China on 10th December and if the latest reports are to be believed the newest will launch the K30 Guru in March/April 2020. Redmi K30 PROBoth the K30 5G, as well as the K30, come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G / 765G which leaves room for your company to launch successor for the Redmi K20 PRO. Especially, the Pro will have Adreno 650 GPU and will come with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chip. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 has 5G support and can also support up to 200 MP of cameras using 8K video recording capacity. The Pro may use the Sony sensor as the main lens and will include Quad-Rear camera installation. Further, it’s going to have a punch-hole display 6.67 Inch., 120 Hz Super AMOLED panel with FHD+ resolution. Further, there is a minimum of 8 GB DDR4X ram on the apparatus to make it blazing and 128 GB storage. There are Double front selfie cameras using 20MP+2MP Lens to guarantee excellent portrait style. Finally, the phone comes with 30 Watts of charging.

Motorola Edge+

Motorola Edge+ is your newest upcoming smartphone whose release date is not announced. It is expected to arrive in Blue color. The design specs are not unleashed. The smartphone is a double sim having a fingerprint detector and confront unlock. This touch screen phone has a 6.67″ SAMOLED screen with 1080 x 2340 pixels screen resolution, 19.5:9 Aspect ratio and an estimate PPI of all 386. The phone is powered by the powerful Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon865 clocked at 2.84 GHz and Adreno 650 GPU. The OS running on the phone is Android 10.0. The phone contains 12 GB RAM and 256 GB Of storage. The highlight of the phone is the triple 108 MP Rear camera set up that is united with 8 MP telephoto lens and 16 MP ultra-wide. It sports HDR flash, PDAF, and OIS. The front is a 25MP HDR camera. The battery on the phone is a 5170 mAH which supports charging. The cost is supposed to be approximately Rs 48,990.10).

Microsoft Surface phone

The Microsoft Surface phone is long-rumored, and there are still no actual details about its launch. Some of the analysts ‘ are saying that Microsoft can launch the Surface phone running on Android, and offer a package of Applications developed by Microsoft to boost the experience.

EXPECTED SPECS FOR MICROSOFT SURFACE PHONE

Quad HD 5.7 inch AMOLED screen 2560 x 1440 pixels resolution

Gorilla Glass 6 security

OS — Windows

10Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset8 GB RAM (DDR4) / 512 GB internal storage

20 MP +12 MP back camera & 12 MP front camera with Carl Zeiss wide-angle lens, surface pencil, and keyboard incorporated into the reverse coverIn-built kickstand

4000 mAh battery

Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 PRO Max

Very similar to 2019, iPhone 12 PRO Max, iPhone 12 pro and iPhone 12 in 2020, Apple will launch three new iPhones — iPhone 12. As per reports, Apple will establish the iPhone 12 using three screen sizes — 5.46 Inch, 6.1 Inch, and 6.7 Inch. Another rumor might call it as Max and suggests this year, a fourth iPhone can be launched by Apple. While the versions will be more expensive, Both non-Pro models will probably be cheap.iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 PRO Max, There we a few accounts of iPhone SE 2 launching but the iPhone SE for so many years has not refreshed. Display and Design — The brand new iPhones are expected to come with a completely new design that may not have a notch or with a smaller notch. The elite has been released with all the iPhone X and it’ll be three years since the idea was introduced by the company. Additionally, another huge upgrade is 120 Hz display for your Pro versions and OLED panels may be used by Apple. Moreover, there are some pointers hinting at the in-display camera along with a fingerprint scanner that we’ve seen out of Oppo and Xiaomi. Performance and Hardware — Undoubtedly, Apple will introduce the new A14 chipset using the new iPhones.

As we know the A13 is quicker than the Snapdragon 865, the A14 will be much before Qualcomm flagship processors. Each of the iPhone models can have aid for 5G technology since Qualcomm has announced that the Snapdragon 865 based phones will have 5G. Most of the big markets like China and the US are gearing for 5G and until 2021 they will require 5G phones. Cameras — A lot of organizations are offering Quad-Cameras today and with up to 108 Megapixel resolution. Apple can add a megapixel camera with a 40 to 64 MP lens into the models. Faster Charging — The charging speed on the iPhones is far slower than several Android rivals and it’s high time for your company to bring 30 Watts into 50 Watts Charger using all the iPhone 12. The newest iPhones are launched in September and we could anticipate the iPhone 12 series to start around September 2020.

APPLE IPHONE 9 Or Apple iPhone SE 2

The much-awaited upcoming smartphone from Apple is the new 9. The iPhone is going to have a design much similar to iPhone 11 pro in terms of frosty glass rear end but iPhone 8 is relied on by the form factor. This iPhone boasts approximately 5.5″ screen. The telephone powers iOS A13 Bionic chipset and 14 chipsets. The battery on the 9 is the same as the 8 has a capacity of approximately 2050 mAh.The RAM is 3 GB with 64GB or 128 GB storage. It’ll be priced at around Rs 35000. While the front has a 7MP selfie camera for imaging, also it comes with a 12MP camera at the back. The telephone is expected to launch in April or May 2020. More information will be shared since they get disclosed.

Turing Smartphone

The Turing smartphone is one of the most mysterious devices ever announced and is radically different compared to anything on this listing. The smartphone powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, has been alleged to include a GB of Ram and will have a 4K screen. Turing Phone is really far a concept apparatus and it has been over two years but it’s not yet seen the day’s light. A dream apparatus with every blow out of proportion is what the company is dreaming.