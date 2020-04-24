Best Upcoming Smartphone in 2020

- Advertisement -

TOP FEATURES FOR UPCOMING SMARTPHONES 2020

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and 700 series Processor.

Triple/Quad Rear Cameras and Double Front camera setups.

Improved AI and Machine Learning Capabilities.

5G Support, a major upgrade from 4G.

90 Hz and 120 Hz Display refresh rates.

Quicker In-display Fingerprint Scanners and Cameras.

Fast Charging 50 Watts to 100 Watts.

1.Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 (5G and In-Display Camera)

Xiaomi launched the brand new Mi Mix 3 on 25th October 2018. The phone provides 5G capability and boasts of a huge 10 GB DDR4X RAM. Mix Mix 4 is anticipated to launch in Q1 2020 in China. The Mi Mix 4 is very likely to include in-display cameras as per a leaked picture from Slashleaks. Xiaomi has been operating on the under-display camera tech for quite a while and we can see some mobiles in 2020, using this technology.

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 comes with a complete vision, nearly display that is bezel-less. The bezels are thin and are uniform. For Imaging, it comes with Dual Rear cameras using 12 MP lens also has an f/1.8 aperture with OIS support. The front side has Dual cameras (24MP+2MP) to shoot images with the bokeh effect. Powering the Mix 3 is your Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus, along with the Adreno 640 GPU. It may have up to 12 GB of RAM and 512GB of storage capacity. There will be 5G and 4G versions for the device. It can have a 4500 mAH battery with 30 volt wireless and 45 Watts wired charging. There is no date but we can expect it to emerge in the first half of 2020. For imaging, it can come with a 108 MP primary camera along with 16 MP + 12 MP sensors. Xiaomi is already launching the Mi Note 10 with a 108 MP camera and is also very likely to use the same lens at the Mi Mix 4.

2.Red Hydrogen 2

Fantastic Camera Upcoming Smartphone — RED is famous for making video cameras that offer amazing details, and also a color science like no other. The manufacturer is planning to launch its second phone that Red Hydrogen 2 after the failure of ”Red Hydrogen One.” Jim Jannard’s company is planning to revolutionize the mobile camera pictures using the newest phone, as they’ve done with RED cinema cameras. It is likely that the phone from Red will go on sale in Mid 2020. The Red Hydrogen One was a failure at so many levels and failed to impress consumers. The company can come with a phone that is much better this time around and wants to shrug off the experience.

The phone may come with the Triple rear camera setup going with the trend and may house two front cameras for clicking selfies. It will have a contemporary 19:9 aspect ratio screen using Quad HD resolution and may run onto the Android Q 10.0 software. Powering the smartphone is Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Processor and also the Adreno 640 GPU. The device will have 8 GB of ram and 256 GB internal storage and a 4000 mAH capacity battery that is mammoth. Red Hydrogen 2 will be expensive and intended for camera enthusiasts.

3.Google Pixel 4a

Google is expected to unleash its new smartphone “PIXEL 4A” most expectedly in May 2020 in the Google I/O 2020, but no official release date has been announced yet. It will be available in White, Black, and Purple. The majority of the layout would be inherited from its predecessor but with a rear mic detector into the top-left of the display. The screen size is somewhere around 5.8 inches IPS LCD screen and contains thin bezels, 19.5:9 Ratio and 1080×2340 display resolution. The pixel per inch density is allegedly 444PPI. So far as the storage is concerned, it is going to show up UFS2.1- 64 GB onboard storage together with 6 GB RAM.

The device will have a dual-sim slot ( nano-sim and dual standby) and the MicroSD expansion slot is lost here. The chipset sitting on the device is Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and snapdragon 765G clocked at 2.2 GHz and the GPU is Adreno 618. The camera is a single 12.2 MP main wide camera with Dual PDAF, Auto-HDR, and LED Flash. On the front is an 8 MP Selfie camera with Auto-HDR. The battery will be a 3080 mAh Battery. Roughly the price of the smartphone will be $399 and $449.

4.Huawei Mate 10 (Folding Phone)

Huawei has already showcased the Mate 10 and besides Samsung Galaxy Fold, it is the only new folding phone that will be available soon on the marketplace. The Huawei Mate X comes with Dual displays that have 6.6 Inch (1148×2480 pixels, 19.5:9 aspect ratio), and the rear has a thinner 6.38-inch screen offering 892×2480 pixel count and a 25:9 aspect ratio. When the screens are not folded it turns into an 8 Inch only panel.

The Mate X comes with Huawei EMUI applications along with the Android 9.0 pie. Powering the Mate X is the Kirin 980 Octa-Core chip created from 7 Nm technology and will offer a significant boost in gaming and multitasking functionality. The Mate X includes Leica cameras within the trunk, offering a primary 40 Megapixel lens, 16 MP (wide-angle lens), and an 8 Megapixel telephoto lens. Last, the Mate X includes a 4500 mAH power battery and contains a 55 Watts charger that can charge it up to 85% in just 30 minutes.

5.Turing Smartphone

The Turing smartphone is one of the most mysterious devices ever announced and is radically different compared to anything on this listing. The smartphone powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, has been alleged to include a 16GB of Ram and will have a 4K screen. Turing Phone is really far a concept device and it has been over two years but it’s not yet seen the day’s light. A dream device with every blow out of proportion is what the company is dreaming.