Best Upcoming Flagship Smartphone In 2020
Technology

Best Upcoming Flagship Smartphone In 2020

By- Viper
TOP FEATURES FOR UPCOMING SMARTPHONES 2020;

  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and 700 series Processor.
  • Triple/Quad Rear Cameras and Double Front camera setups.
  • Improved AI and Machine Learning Capabilities.
  • 5G Support, a major upgrade from 4G.
  • 90 Hz and 120 Hz Display refresh rates.
  • Quicker In-display Fingerprint Scanners and Cameras.
  • Fast Charging 50 Watts to 100 Watts.

1.Google Pixel 5 & Pixel 5 XL

After a May launch of the Pixel 4A (which we anticipate will proceed regardless of the cancellation of Google I/O), Google’s flagship line ought to observe an update during its annual hardware summit in ancient October 2019. These smartphones have the most recent Android operating system (which, in 2020, will probably be Android 11), but also for offering the purest software experience. In other respects, gone will be the very best specs, or the days when Google mobiles offer the best value. If that floats your boat they still fare on the cameras, however. Chief among our wishlist for Pixel 5 is a more modern design plus a higher-capacity battery.

2.Apple iPhone 12 Series

Back in September, we’ll observe the yearly refresh into the Apple iPhone, which in 2019 came in standard (6.1in), Pro (5.8in), and Pro Max (6.5in) versions. We are hoping 2020 is going to be a year of significant design change for the iPhone, with that screen notch. Moving more in accord with the most recent Android smartphone, iPhone 12 may also come with 5G connectivity along with an in-display fingerprint sensor, and possibly a quad-lens rear camera. This could also be the year Apple finally ditches the Lightning port in favor of USB-C, which could mad some Apple fans but would be rewarding in the long term. We expect to see an Apple A14 Bionic chip, along with 4GB of RAM and storage alternatives of 64GB, 256Gb, and 512GB. At least the models will have OLED displays, and we hope that Apple will standardize this across the line.

3.Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+

The Samsung Galaxy Note’s future has been under threat, with the S set edging in size, design, and power, leaving just the S Pen stylus to distinguish between the two. But plenty out there believe the Note is not dead yet. It’s likely we’ll see many of the changes introduced in using Galaxy S20 in the galaxy note 20, for instance, a new domino-style rear camera using a 108MP detector, and in-display fingerprint sensor. If Samsung decides to continue its Note series, you can expect another Galaxy to arrive in early August.

4.Google Pixel 4a

Google is expected to unleash its new smartphone PIXEL 4A” most expectedly in May 2020 in the Google I/O 2020, but no official release date has been announced yet. It will be available in White, Black, and Purple. The majority of the layout would be inherited from its predecessor but with a rear mic detector into the top-left of the display. The screen size is somewhere around 5.8 inches IPS LCD screen and contains thin bezels, 19.5:9 Ratio, and 1080×2340 display resolution. The pixel per inch density is allegedly 444PPI. So far as the storage is concerned, it is going to show up UFS2.1- 64 GB onboard storage together with 6 GB RAM.

The device will have a dual-sim slot ( nano-sim and dual standby) and the MicroSD expansion slot is lost here. The chipset sitting on the device is Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and snapdragon 765G clocked at 2.2 GHz and the GPU is Adreno 618. The camera is a single 12.2 MP main wide camera with Dual PDAF, Auto-HDR, and LED Flash. On the front is an 8 MP Selfie camera with Auto-HDR. The battery will be a 3080 mAh  Battery. Roughly the price of the smartphone will be $399 and $449.

5.Red Hydrogen 2

Fantastic Camera Upcoming Smartphone — RED is famous for making video cameras that offer amazing details, and also a color science like no other. The manufacturer is planning to launch its second phone that Red Hydrogen 2 after the failure of ”Red Hydrogen One.” Jim Jannard’s company is planning to revolutionize the mobile camera pictures using the newest phone, as they’ve done with RED cinema cameras. It is likely that the phone from Red will go on sale in Mid 2020. The Red Hydrogen One was a failure at so many levels and failed to impress consumers. The company can come with a phone that is much better this time around and wants to shrug off the experience.

The phone may come with the Triple rear camera setup going with the trend and may house two front cameras for clicking selfies. It will have a contemporary 19:9 aspect ratio screen using Quad HD resolution and may run onto the Android Q 10.0 software. Powering the smartphone is Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Processor and also the Adreno 640 GPU. The device will have 8 GB of ram and 256 GB internal storage and a 4000 mAH capacity battery that is mammoth. Red Hydrogen 2 will be expensive and intended for camera enthusiasts.

 

