Best Selling Masks Now Available On Amazon Along With 3 Layers Masks

- Advertisement -

Amazon’s best-selling face masks came back in stock a week and tens of thousands of our readers rushed to the website to place orders. We still don’t understand how much stock Amazon has right now, but the masks didn’t sell out following the massive influx of orders.

The best-selling masks, which are made by Jointown, feature the typical 3-ply design that lots of people are seeking out and they are thought to be very powerful when used in combination with strict social distancing and decent hygiene. Despite all of the craziness you are seeing at this time, there’s something significant that you absolutely must remember: unless you’re a physician, a nurse, or even a first responder on the front lines of this war against the novel coronavirus pandemic, you do not require an N95 respirator face mask.

- Advertisement -

Even if you somehow encounter some N95 masks that are available to buy, you definitely shouldn’t buy them under any conditions, and there are two main explanations. First and foremost, there is still a horrible lack of N95 face masks and individuals selling them on the black market are further reducing the number of masks which are available to the health care market. Second, any N95 masks you come across right now will undoubtedly be severely overpriced, and they’re a waste of money if you don’t have a real need.

In the event, you make sure that you wear a face mask every single time you leave your house at the moment? Yes, you definitely need to. Individuals with nonessential tasks are being advised to continue to shelter in place at the moment. Even if companies start to open up in early May as the White House wants despite the guidance of nearly every specialist on the market, you still need to continue to familiarize yourself and only go out once you must. When you do have to go outside to pick up groceries or do something else that’s totally necessary, the CDC advises us to use some kind of protective face covering so as to restrict the transmission of this novel coronavirus.

This doesn’t mean you should wear an N95 mask or perhaps the KN95 masks that are currently flooding the market from China. As long as you practice social distancing and good hygiene, a normal face mask is going to do just fine. There are a lot of different options out there that will not block health professionals from accessing the medical-grade face masks that they need so desperately. We recently told you the way to quickly and easily create your own DIY face masks using supplies that you probably already have lying around your home, and they’re far more powerful than other fabric DIY face mask instructions you’ll find online.

If you want to step things up a little, a person reverse-engineered an N95 face mask and then submitted directions to generate your own, complete with a virus neutralizer. If you’re not the DIY type, however, don’t worry because we have some excellent information for you. Last week, we advised you that Amazon’s best-selling facial masks by Jointown and similar face masks out of LeadPro were back in stock and available to send out immediately. All these are 3-layer masks that do a great job of blocking things from your airways — as long as you take the necessary precautions and practice rigorous social distancing.

Nevertheless, the CDC urges that we wear fabric face coverings like these masks everywhere we leave the house. They are also much better than almost all of the fabric DIY face masks that people are discussing plans for online right now. When we told you about those face masks coming back in stock on Amazon, tens of thousands of our subscribers rushed over to the website in order to purchase them. Incredibly, but these best-selling masks are still in stock and still available to ship right away. You will find other face masks available right now on Amazon as well, so if shipping times begin to slip back you could always use that page to locate similar masks. The above face masks from Amazon and both DIY masks we linked earlier in this article are great possibilities, and they will definitely do the job in the event that you also remain vigilant. Stay at home unless you absolutely must go out. Practice social distancing and remain as far away from others when you do need to leave the house. Wash your hands or use hand sanitizer as frequently as possible, particularly after touching surfaces beyond your home.