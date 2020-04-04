Home Technology Best Paid VPN Software Available For Free During The COVID-19 Pandemic
Technology

Best Paid VPN Software Available For Free During The COVID-19 Pandemic

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
Companies all around the world have ordered workers to work from home in reaction to the introduction of social distancing measures and widespread quarantine.

Top of the list of concerns for companies is whether employees are properly outfitted to proceed virtual-only. A stumbling block that is substantial could be proven by the shortage of software for employees asked to abandon their office workstations.

Thankfully, technology vendors of all shapes and sizes have come to the rescue, with many offering free access to premium services for a limited time. Here’s a rundown of the top free Services and Products to help your business navigate the ongoing pandemic:

best vpn

Atlas VPN

Atlas VPN is giving off a three-month subscription to its premium service to combat misinformation regarding coronavirus. The deal is available to all customers, not just those that reside in nations with restrictions.

  • Accessible to: all businesses

hide.me-vpn

Hide Me VPN

Hide Me VPN has improved the data transfer limitation attached to its free account from 2GB to 10GB. The free plan includes 5 global locations and service for all Significant operating systems

  • Accessible to: all businesses

Ring VPN

Ring VPN

Ring VPN has offered its service up to all UK customers for 90 days, to assist those quarantined or working from home to preserve their privacy.

  • Available to: all of UK companies

Surfshark VPN

Surfshark VPN

The requirement for VPNs has skyrocketed with the spread of this coronavirus, as companies and individuals looking to preserve their internet privacy and bypass internet restrictions. Surfshark is giving off six-month VPN plans to small businesses (up to ten employees), in a bid to help them weather the storm.

  • Available to: small businesses (up to 10 employees)

Orchid VPN

Orchid VPN

Orchid VPN is offering free access to the blockchain-based VPN to enthusiasts throughout the planet, in an attempt to resist press censorship. Journalists must provide proof of status via email, to be granted access.

  • Available to: all journalists
Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
Saurabh is a passionate blogger, gamer, movies, tv shows and comic book lover, He is a tech freak guy who spends most of his time exploring new things in the world of technology. He writes blogs about the information on tech, product reviews and How giant tech companies like Apple, Google, Microsoft, Facebook changing our world and love to share everything here at World Top Trend.

