Best Option For Bigger Meetings : Google Duo Currently Supports Video Calls For Up To 12 Individuals

If you’re looking for an alternate to Zoom and Skype, there’s a new competitor to consider: Google Duo currently supports video calls for up to 12 individuals (up from eight), which makes it a viable choice for bigger meetings.

Zoom is among the largest names in video conferencing now, but It Isn’t without its problems, including the solitude of its invitation system (allowing anyone using the URL to connect a phone ), and also the fact that until recently, its iOS app shared information with Facebook even if you did not have an account

The announcement came in Sanaz Ahari Lemelson’s manager of product and layout for the communication solutions of Google.

We are grateful that Duo is helping users see their loved ones all around the world. We recognize group calling is particularly critical right now. We have increased group calling from 8 participants to 12 effective today. More to come. #AllInThisTogether #COVID19 — Sanaz (@sanazahari) March 27, 2020

The change comes into effect immediately, and you do not need to upgrade the Google Duo program to start making bigger video calls.

Speak easy

Group video calling is a relatively new feature for Duo Since Engadget clarifies. The app only supported calls when it launched in 2016, and support for up to eight participants had been added annually.

The latest update of a duo still leaves it some way behind Google Skype, FaceTime and Zoom Hangouts, which support well over 30 callers, but there are additional reasons.

Unlike Hangouts, Duo doesn’t need a paid subscription for multi-way calls, and there’s no time limit on meetings. FaceTime needs all participants to use an Apple device, whereas Duo operates on both iOS and Android, and because it’s not well known, there is very likely to be demand in its servers right now, which could lead to more secure calls.