Home Technology Best Option For Bigger Meetings : Google Duo Currently Supports Video Calls...
Technology

Best Option For Bigger Meetings : Google Duo Currently Supports Video Calls For Up To 12 Individuals

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
- Advertisement -

If you’re looking for an alternate to Zoom and Skype, there’s a new competitor to consider: Google Duo currently supports video calls for up to 12 individuals (up from eight), which makes it a viable choice for bigger meetings.

Zoom is among the largest names in video conferencing now, but It Isn’t without its problems, including the solitude of its invitation system (allowing anyone using the URL to connect a phone ), and also the fact that until recently, its iOS app shared information with Facebook even if you did not have an account

- Advertisement -

The announcement came in Sanaz Ahari Lemelson’s manager of product and layout for the communication solutions of Google.

The change comes into effect immediately, and you do not need to upgrade the Google Duo program to start making bigger video calls.

Speak easy

Group video calling is a relatively new feature for Duo Since Engadget clarifies. The app only supported calls when it launched in 2016, and support for up to eight participants had been added annually.

The latest update of a duo still leaves it some way behind Google Skype, FaceTime and Zoom Hangouts, which support well over 30 callers, but there are additional reasons.

Unlike Hangouts, Duo doesn’t need a paid subscription for multi-way calls, and there’s no time limit on meetings. FaceTime needs all participants to use an Apple device, whereas Duo operates on both iOS and Android, and because it’s not well known, there is very likely to be demand in its servers right now, which could lead to more secure calls.

Also Read:   Google Pixel Buds 2 Could launch soon to battle With AirPods Guru
- Advertisement -
Also Read:   Microsoft Provides free Skype Video chat since Zoom's Solitude nightmare continues, without an account You Can Use
Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
Saurabh is a passionate blogger, gamer, movies, tv shows and comic book lover, He is a tech freak guy who spends most of his time exploring new things in the world of technology. He writes blogs about the information on tech, product reviews and How giant tech companies like Apple, Google, Microsoft, Facebook changing our world and love to share everything here at World Top Trend.

Must Read

Seven Deadly Sins Season 4: CONFIRMED! Will Incorporate The Fight Against The Demon King

Entertainment Alok Chand -
SEVEN DEADLY SINS SEASON 4 MAKES ITS COMEBACK Anime fans are in for a treat because Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 was confirmed for its...
Read more

Big News Of COVID-19 : A Game-Changing Coronavirus Medication is Currently Here

Corona Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
The planet is racing to develop a vaccine to the novel coronavirus disease, but the very first approved candidates likely won't be ready...
Read more

Lucifer Season 5? Will She Return?

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Lucifer is an urban fantasy series by Fox. Tom Kapinos is the programmer of this series that's based on the DC Comics character, by...
Read more

Two veterans of The Office are back for a forthcoming new Netflix series ‘SPACE FORCE’ : Show Will Debut on May 29

Entertainment Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Two veterans of The Office (Steve Carell and Office showrunner Greg Daniels) are back for a forthcoming new Netflix series, Space Force. Space...
Read more

Shazam 2: Actor Zachary Levi Excited To Satisfy Back Up Again For The Sequel

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Shazam! It is an American superhero movie dependent on the DC Comics character. David F. Sandberg directed the movie and New Line Cinema made...
Read more

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: BSEB to release Matric Results 2020 after Lockdown ends, Know Tentative Dates Here

Education Vikash Kumar -
Bihar Board Class 10th exam results will be announced after the lockdown imposed because of the Coronavirus outbreak in the country ends. Class 10...
Read more

‘Sex Education’ Fans Wish Eric Could Have Ended Up With Rahim!

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Sex Education is a sex comedy-drama that aired in 2019. It is popular among the youth Since it deals with the idea of sex....
Read more

SpaceX Is Officially Retiring The Initial Version Of Its Dragon Cargo Capsule Following a Successful Return to Earth

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
SpaceX is formally retiring the initial variant of its Dragon freight capsule following a successful return to Earth over the weekend. The present...
Read more

Dead To Me Season 2: Release Date, Renewal Status And the Rest of the Information!

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Dead To Me is a black Humor web-television Show by Netflix. Liz Feldman since the creator. Starring Christina Applegate with Linda Cardellini. It includes Adam...
Read more

Best Option For Bigger Meetings : Google Duo Currently Supports Video Calls For Up To 12 Individuals

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
If you're looking for an alternate to Zoom and Skype, there's a new competitor to consider: Google Duo currently supports video calls for up...
Read more
© World Top Trend