Best Free Antivirus And Cybersecurity To Help Your Business Navigate The Ongoing Covid-19 Pandemic

- Advertisement -

Companies all around the world have arranged employees to work from home in reaction to the introduction of widespread quarantine and social distancing measures.

The top of this list of concerns for businesses is whether employees are equipped to go virtual-only. The shortage of proper software could prove a stumbling block that is significant for employees asked to abruptly leave their office workstations.

Technology vendors of all shapes and sizes have arrived at the rescue, with many offering free access to premium services for a limited time. Here’s a rundown of the best free ANTIVIRUS AND CYBERSECURITY to help your business navigate the ongoing pandemic:

BlackBerry

BlackBerry’s range of secure communication solutions for businesses can be obtained for free for a 60-day interval – that includes BlackBerry Desktop, Blackberry AtHoc, Blackberry Protect, and SecuSUITE Secure Messaging and Phone Calls. Interested parties should email: [email protected]

Available to: all companies

DomainTools COVID-19 Threat List

DomainTools is providing a free list of high-risk coronavirus-related domains, which logs domain names the business believes pose an existing or impending threat. The listing is available for CSV download and is updated daily.

Available to: all businesses

Kaspersky Endpoint Security

Kaspersky is offering free use of its core endpoint security products, such as EndPoint Security Cloud Plus, Security for Microsoft Office 365 (extended to comprise Teams and Sharepoint Online), Endpoint Security for Business Advanced and Hybrid Cloud Security. Kaspersky should be contacted by interested parties directly.

Accessible to: health care organizations

Bitdefender

Healthcare organizations are granted access to the enterprise-grade security offering of Bitdefender for 12 months. The company expects the measure enables healthcare providers to run full capacity, at this trying time without worrying.

Accessible to: healthcare organizations

Qualys Endpoint Protection

Qualys is giving away its remote endpoint security support for 60 days to help IT teams secure remote workforces. The solution allows security teams to identify missing patches, to gain visibility of distant computers and deploy them.

Accessible to: all businesses (although Qualys clients will be prioritized)

Emsisoft

Emsisoft is offering free assistance to healthcare organizations affected by a ransomware attack, including technical evaluation of the ransomware, the development of a decryption instrument and, as a final resort, ransom negotiation assistance.

Accessible to: health care businesses