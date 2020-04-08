Best 10 shows everyone's watching in Netflix and TV in coronavirus quarantine

- Advertisement -

In case you’re on the hunt for new shows to watch on TV or in your favorite streaming support, you have undoubtedly come to the ideal location.

This week’s listing of the top 10 new shows and new seasons of returning shows is dominated by Netflix, as is expected, but there is 1 entry from a community we do not see very often on those lists.

If you have been streaming shows and movies or viewing TV more often than normal, you’re certainly not alone. Unfortunately, watching more content means you run out of articles to observe even quicker than usual. Locating new shows may seem like it ought to be easy using a service such as Netflix where you will find 53 new original films and complete seasons of TV series collection to be published in April alone, but that material can often make things much more difficult once you’re looking for something new to see. Where do you start?

There are plenty of different techniques to discover new films and shows to watch on your streaming solutions of choice or TV. You may ask friends and family what they’ve been watching lately. When you are done listening to 14 distinct individuals let you watch Tiger King because it’s so crazy (meh), there is another great tool at your disposal.

- Advertisement -

TV Time is a great mobile app used by countless Android and iPhone users to keep tabs on the shows they’re seeing on TV and streaming services such as Disney + Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV +, and much more. Each week, all that data is anonymized by the programmers behind the program and examines it to determine which shows people are currently watching most. On this week’s TV Time listing of displays on the increase, there are some strong shows that if you haven’t started them 32, you need to check out.

Money Heist is at the top of the week’s list in the #1 place since the newest installment of the wildly popular Spanish-language thriller was just released last week. Two more extremely popular are at the #2 and #3 slots, Ozark, year 3 of which only struck Netflix last week, and Unorthodox. NBC’s Community is at the #4 spot this week, however, Netflix is back again at #5 with Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness. Meh.

Two different displays from The CW occupy the next two places with this week’s list, Charmed at #6 and also Black Lightning at #7. Itaewon Class is 8 and it is really on Netflix as well despite being listed with its original community in South Korea. Killing Eve returned to provide BBC America a rare appearance on the list at #9, and New Amsterdam on NBC rounds out the top 10.

Here’s a quick recap:

Money Heist (Netflix)

Ozark (Netflix)

Unorthodox (Netflix)

Community (NBC)

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness (Netflix)

Charmed (The CW)

Black Mirror (The CW)

Itaewon Class (Netflix)

Killing Eve (BBC America)

New Amsterdam (NBC)