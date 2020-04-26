Home TV Series Before The Mandalorian season 2 even releases, season 3 is in the...
TV Series

Before The Mandalorian season 2 even releases, season 3 is in the works

By- Naveen Yadav
Season 3 of this Disney Plus Star Wars smash hit has begun pre-production, according to another report, while The year 2 doesn’t even arrive before October. Creator Jon Favreau has been composing the next season of the show”for a while”, and Lucasfilm’s world-class artwork division apparently began working on season 3 at April 20.

That’s according to Variety, which notes the artwork department has to begin working on the series today since it takes”such a huge lead time”, says its origin.

There is no real reason. Disney’s Bob Iger mentioned back at a February earnings forecast that we could anticipate”more” from The Mandalorian, such as spin-offs featuring different characters. He said there could be”more coming in The Mandalorian thereafter [season 2], including the possibility of infusing it with more characters and also the potential for taking those figures in their own direction in terms of series”.

Who could those characters be? Nothing else was shown on that front. We’ve observed a report imply that the Clone Wars favorite Ahsoka Tano will become a character in The Mandalorian year 2, though, played by Rosario Dawson. We bet there’d be few objections to who character getting a live-action spin-off, but at this stage that is only wishful thinking.

Our guess is that The Mandalorian season 3 will probably target for a release date that is similar as its two seasons — probably October or even November 2021.

The Mandalorian is not going anywhere

Disney Plus has surged beyond 50 million subscribers, at least partially fueled by this Mandalorian’s success, which remains its only blockbuster original. It seems sensible that Disney would need to dedicate to the show’s future. Baby Yoda is here to remain.

If the wait episodes is currently killing you, an documentary named Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian starts on May 4, otherwise known as Star Wars Day. Or, you know, you could only watch The Mandalorian.

