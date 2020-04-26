Bad Boys For Life Star Joe Pantoliano Explains Why It Was Much Better Than The First Two

- Advertisement -

The Bad Boys franchise was dormant for almost two decades when Bad Boys for Life came along. There was some question about whether audiences would care, but that issue has been largely answered in the affirmative. The movie remains the highest-grossing movie of 2020 (though certainly, the lack of new releases is still part of the reason behind this ), but past audiences enjoying the new film, critics did as well, making Bad Boys for Life the very best-reviewed film in the sequence. Co-star Joe Pantoliano agrees that it’s the best one so far.

- Advertisement -

Speaking together with our Reelblend Podcast Joe Pantoliano states that there are two reasons that Bad Boys For Life is your best one, yet is the script, and the other one is the cinematography. Following Joe P…

The script, Bad Boys 3 was much tighter. It had been on the webpage. With 1 and 2 there were definite sequences which work that is needed was known by you, and a few of them did. Their DP on 3 was just amazing, to determine how that camera moved. Along with the technology which supports the type of moves you couldn’t do five decades back. So for me, Bad Boys 3 is the very best of this franchise.

It’s not entirely uncommon for creation on a movie to begin without a script or a complete strategy for filming that script. Notably, in the event of action-heavy movies such as Bad actors, those complicated action sequences may not have been completely laid out. However, in the case of Bad Boy For Life Joe Pantoliano claims that the script to the new movie was considerably tighter and there weren’t any open questions when production got underway.

Another reason the new film works is because of technology that simply wasn’t available when the first two Bad Boys films were created. Joe Pantoliano says the Director of Photography was able to things to capture fantastic shots. Those camera moments are going to be crucial to making your action look like it possibly can, and in this instance advances in filming only aided the film.

Whatever the reasons, they worked together quite nicely to make a movie that surprised a lot of people. The first Bad Boys movie not directed by Michael Bay, and yet one that came so long after the last submission, had a lot of fans interested, but almost everybody loved the movie they got. It had been so popular with critics and fans alike that people will not be waiting years for a different film, Bad Boys 4 has been given the green light.