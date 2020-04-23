Home Entertainment Baby Divyansh Will Reduce His life WithoutAn Urgent liver Transplant
Baby Divyansh Will Reduce His life WithoutAn Urgent liver Transplant

By- Nitu Jha
“My son or daughter. .my infant will die,” Santosh drops into tears. “His liver is failing and I am unable to organize funds for his transplant.” He sits in a corner of the hospital waiting room, frantically making calls to everybody he knows, looking for help.

After a couple of minutes, he tears towards his 3-year-old son, the mattress of Divyansh, and wipes his tears off. He watches singing lullabies for their small one, his spouse, Amita, feeling helpless as a father and stands to the door.

Divyansh’s liver had started failing shortly after he had been born
“Everything changed just two weeks after his birth. He got jaundice. We got his health improved a bit and his medicines. However one day, he started crying and we could not understand why. He cried …

for an entire hour even refused to drink milk,” Amita recalls.

The distressed parents hurried to the hospital where following a series of tests, their infant was diagnosed using biliary atresia, a rare disorder of the liver, and bile ducts. Since then, the small one’s life has become an uphill struggle.

Two Decades, one operation, but still no improvement                                                                                                                                  

Only ten days after his birth, baby Divyansh experienced the Kasai procedure, a surgical method that helps to reestablish bile flow from the liver into the intestine.

“I can’t even bear to consider the day. Our small baby was all by himself, going through a lot of pain,” Amita states.
Despite the surgery, the one’s condition improved. It’s been a couple of years ever since, and his condition is just worsening with each passing day. His stomach is now huge and he keeps getting regular fever and cold.

“My infant is suffering for weeks now. He keeps on crying and crying. He is too little to know anything. It kills me when I see him in such a state,” yells Amita. “I wish I could comfort him, but there is nothing I could do.”
Baby Divyansh will reduce his life without an

surgical method

For months, Santosh and Amita expected to get someone – for one thing. Finally, once the doctors told them that their one could be saved by an urgent liver transplant, they found hope.

But, the transplant will probably price INR 1950000.00, an amount far beyond their means. “I work as an office boy. I won’t ever have the ability to get such a massive sum,” Santosh cries. “We are running out of time to save our baby. I don’t know exactly what to do.”

Baby Divyansh’s liver can give him up if he does not get the surgery urgently. His parents are in need of funds to rescue their children. Please lend a helping hand by donating generously.

The specifics of this case have been confirmed with the medical staff at the anxious hospital. For any clarification on the treatment or costs that are related, get in touch with your medical staff or the campaign organizer.

Charity No: 81691332                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  
Notice: Donations towards this fundraiser are not qualified for any tax deduction like 80G, 501(c), etc..

Know more about the fundraiser

Medical Documents

Nitu Jha

