Azim Premji Donates $134 Million For COVID-19 Pandemic For Humanitarian Aid And for Beefing up Healthcare Support

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced a new fund to help deal. Called the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief at PM CARES Fund, or Emergency Situations Fund, the fund has already been attracting contributions from a variety of corporate entities and people. The fund for foreign contributions has opened up from both by individuals and associations. A total of 1,764 people have tested positive and there were 50 deaths.

Here are some of the highlights of the gifts to the fund or the conflict against COVID-19:

IT czar Azim Premji dedicated Rs. 1000 crore ($134 million) throughout his philanthropic arm, the Azim Premji Foundation. In a release on Wednesday, the business stated that the 1,600 workers of the foundation will work along with the healthcare and authorities workers. The cash will be used for humanitarian aid and for beefing up healthcare support aimed at cure and containment for this illness.

Software developer Wipro Limited has dedicated another Rs.100 crore ($13 million), while engineering services company Wipro Enterprises Limited has donated Rs 25 crore ($3.3 million).

“These amounts are in addition to the yearly CSR actions of Wipro, as well as the typical philanthropic spends of the Azim Premji Foundation,” the company said.”