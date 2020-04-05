Home Top Stories Azim Premji Donates $134 Million For COVID-19 Pandemic For Humanitarian Aid And...
Top Stories

Azim Premji Donates $134 Million For COVID-19 Pandemic For Humanitarian Aid And for Beefing up Healthcare Support

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
- Advertisement -

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced a new fund to help deal. Called the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief at PM CARES Fund, or Emergency Situations Fund, the fund has already been attracting contributions from a variety of corporate entities and people. The fund for foreign contributions has opened up from both by individuals and associations. A total of 1,764 people have tested positive and there were 50 deaths.

Here are some of the highlights of the gifts to the fund or the conflict against COVID-19:

IT czar Azim Premji dedicated Rs. 1000 crore ($134 million) throughout his philanthropic arm, the Azim Premji Foundation. In a release on Wednesday, the business stated that the 1,600 workers of the foundation will work along with the healthcare and authorities workers. The cash will be used for humanitarian aid and for beefing up healthcare support aimed at cure and containment for this illness.

Also Read:   Best Paid VPN Software Available For Free During The COVID-19 Pandemic
Also Read:   All Details Of Fitbit Charge 4 Including Features, Price, And Other Things

Software developer Wipro Limited has dedicated another Rs.100 crore ($13 million), while engineering services company Wipro Enterprises Limited has donated Rs 25 crore ($3.3 million).

“These amounts are in addition to the yearly CSR actions of Wipro, as well as the typical philanthropic spends of the Azim Premji Foundation,” the company said.”

- Advertisement -
Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
Saurabh is a passionate blogger, gamer, movies, tv shows and comic book lover, He is a tech freak guy who spends most of his time exploring new things in the world of technology. He writes blogs about the information on tech, product reviews and How giant tech companies like Apple, Google, Microsoft, Facebook changing our world and love to share everything here at World Top Trend.

Must Read

UP Board: Class 10, 12 students will be promoted without result? Learn what the secretary said

Education Vikash Kumar -
UP Board class 10 12 results 2020: Uttar Pradesh board exams of both classes 10 and 12 2020 (UP board exam 2020) have been...
Read more

Azim Premji Donates $134 Million For COVID-19 Pandemic For Humanitarian Aid And for Beefing up Healthcare Support

Top Stories Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced a new fund to help deal. Called the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief at PM CARES...
Read more

Release Date of Elite Season 4: Revealed On Netflix?

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Elite's Season 3 came out on Netflix. But before the release of the year, it had been made public that the Elite is going...
Read more

CBSE Board 10th and 12th Result 2020: Here’s when and how the CBSE result will be declared

Education Vikash Kumar -
CBSE Board Result 2020: students that are in class 10 and 12 are more fearful that if the remaining CBSE board examinations will be...
Read more

Google Pixel Buds 2 listed again at stores for pre-order at yet another US retailer

Technology Vikash Kumar -
Google introduced its wireless earbuds Pixel Buds, or Pixel Buds 2 together with 4 XL smartphones and the Pixel 4 six months ago. The...
Read more

Ozark: Season 4 Release And Renewal Details Constructed On Netflix?

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Season 3 of Ozark has been released on Netflix in March this year. The lovers considered the best season of the show till today...
Read more

WHATSAPP WEB ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT

Technology Krishan Kumar -
WhatsApp is among the most popular application used by countless men and women in the whole world of the planet. The program has already...
Read more

Bihar Board10th Result 2020: Good news for 10th students, result may come in the last week of April

Education Vikash Kumar -
The news that gives relief to the students who are waiting for the 10th result of the Bihar board examination is that the board...
Read more

Black Mirror Season 6? Is It Not currently Heard On Netflix? Reason Behind Its Delay

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Black Mirror year 5 released on Netflix with a small package of episodes in 2019. Can Black Mirror be arriving again in 2020 with...
Read more

Education and Finance : Paid Software And Services Available For Free During The COVID-19 Pandemic

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Businesses all over the world have arranged workers to work to the introduction of quarantine and social distancing measures.
Also Read:   Education and Finance : Paid Software And Services Available For Free During The COVID-19 Pandemic
Top of this list of concerns...
Read more
© World Top Trend