Awesome Venom 3 Fan Art Offers Spider-Man His Symbiote Suit

We are not a patient society. As a movie-loving viewer, we have not even yet seen Venom 2 (as director Andy Serkis is hard at work on the expected sequel). But one buff online already is casting into a fantasy throwdown that they’d love to see at Venom 3… also it features Spider-Man in his trademark black symbiote suit.

The user Ultraraw26 posted this fan artwork projecting his hope up the movie for a few symbiote insanities in a future group:

And if you follow Spider-Man in the pages of Marvel Comics, then you realize that moving all-in on the symbiote is a wise strategy. After he engaged in the Secret Wars, Peter Parker brought to Earth the alien symbiote. However, the origin of this symbiote has been expanded and altered so that it better matches the background of Eddie Brock, the reporter portrayed by Tom Hardy in the very first Venom movie.

In time, the Spider-Man comics went full bore into stories. Carnage and venom built followings. You will find numerous characters. Along with the”Maximum Carnage” narrative likely ranks as one of the most memorable chapters in contemporary Spidey history. You can understand why fans might love to see 1 version of the story perform on the screen.

We’ve got one half of this equation featured in the above fan artwork coming to theaters in Venom 2. In the conclusion of Venom, manager Ruben Fleischer introduced audiences to Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson), who’ll go on to become”infected” from the symbiote and shape the supervillain Carnage. That is happening in the upcoming Venom two.

Remember this scene?

The hook would be luring Tom Holland over to the Sony side of the production equation. Holland remains to Marvel Studios, where all the MCU characters can be interacted with by his Spider-Man on loan. And so far, there has not been a mention of this symbiote that flipped Brock (Tom Hardy) into Venom. But one would presume that Sony will bring Spider-Man back to the world that they are producing, meaning Holland can fight Hardy and Harrelson… and whomever else was introduced to the onscreen planet by then.

Hollywood’s launch schedule is on shuffle at the moment, but we know that Sony plans to launch both Venom two and also a Morbius movie with Jared Leto in the lead. There will be a third party Spider-Man solo film in the MCU. Can it begin to construct a bridge into the Sony facet of the present storytelling? More should be known by us in months.